96th Academy Awards

96th Academy Awards: See the full list of winners and nominees

By Matt Juul and Chris Morris Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2024, 2 minutes ago
An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Saturday.PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

The 96th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and we’re keeping track of all the winners, from “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to “The Holdovers” and “Poor Things.”

Early winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” for supporting actress, and the screenplays for “Anatomy of a Fall” and “American Fiction.” And “Poor Things” took home Oscars for makeup and hairstyling, production design, and costume design.

Keep checking back for updates throughout the night.

Best Costume Design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Production Design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from "Poor Things."Atsushi Nishijima/Associated Press

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

‘Society of the Snow’

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

A scene from Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy And The Heron." Uncredited/Associated Press

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer."Universal Pictures

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

From left: Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Associated Press

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

From left: Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction.” Claire Folger/Claire Folger/ORION Pictures

Best Live Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. The image is part of the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol."Mstyslav Chernov/Associated Press

Best Documentary Feature Film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughter”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó“”Oasis”

Best International Feature Film

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Score

“American Symphony”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

A scene from "Godzilla Minus One."Uncredited/Associated Press

Best Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Best Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com. Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her @morrisglobe.