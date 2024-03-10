96th Academy Awards: See the full list of winners and nominees

The 96th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and we’re keeping track of all the winners, from “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to “The Holdovers” and “Poor Things.”
Early winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” for supporting actress, and the screenplays for “Anatomy of a Fall” and “American Fiction.” And “Poor Things” took home Oscars for makeup and hairstyling, production design, and costume design.
Best Costume Design
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Best Production Design
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Golda”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
‘Society of the Snow’
Best Adapted Screenplay
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Original Screenplay
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Maestro”
“May December”
“Past Lives”
Best Animated Feature
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Robot Dreams”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera, “Barbie”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best Picture
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Director
Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Best Actress
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Best Live Action Short Film
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best Documentary Feature Film
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughter”
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Mariupol”
Best Documentary Short Film
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island in Between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó“”Oasis”
Best International Feature Film
Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Italy, “Io Capitano”
Japan, “Perfect Days”
Spain, “Society of the Snow”
United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”
Best Original Score
“American Symphony”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Best Original Song
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Sound
“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”
Best Visual Effects
“The Creator”
“Godzilla Minus One”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Napoleon”
Best Cinematography
“El Conde”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Best Film Editing
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
