96th Academy Awards: See the full list of winners and nominees

The 96th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and we’re keeping track of all the winners, from “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to “The Holdovers” and “Poor Things.”

Early winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” for supporting actress, and the screenplays for “Anatomy of a Fall” and “American Fiction.” And “Poor Things” took home Oscars for makeup and hairstyling, production design, and costume design.

Keep checking back for updates throughout the night.