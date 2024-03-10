Watch: Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen join Ryan Gosling for ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling was more than “Kenough” on Sunday night.
The Oscar-nominated “Barbie” star rocked an all-pink outfit and shades as he performed his hit song “I’m Just Ken” from the summer blockbuster alongside Mark Ronson. Guitar legend Slash of Guns N’ Roses joined the festivities to rock out on stage, as did fellow icon Wolfgang Van Halen.
Gosling also jumped into the audience and got his co-star Margot Robbie involved, as well as director Greta Gerwig, who lent their vocals as the actor made his way through the crowd.
Oscar-winning actress and “Poor Things” star Emma Stone got in on the action as well, belting out the tune as Gosling handed her the mic.
Despite the rousing performance, “I’m Just Ken” was no match for the other big “Barbie” song up for an Oscar on Sunday night. The award for best original song ended up going to “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. The duo also got a chance to perform their “Barbie” hit during the 2024 Oscars.
