Watch: Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen join Ryan Gosling for ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscars performance

Ryan Gosling was more than “Kenough” on Sunday night.

The Oscar-nominated “Barbie” star rocked an all-pink outfit and shades as he performed his hit song “I’m Just Ken” from the summer blockbuster alongside Mark Ronson. Guitar legend Slash of Guns N’ Roses joined the festivities to rock out on stage, as did fellow icon Wolfgang Van Halen.

Gosling also jumped into the audience and got his co-star Margot Robbie involved, as well as director Greta Gerwig, who lent their vocals as the actor made his way through the crowd.