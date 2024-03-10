12-year-old arrested in connection with text threatening mass shooting at Norwood middle school

On Friday morning, police received a tip that someone in a group text had warned that a shooting would take place at Coakley Middle School on Monday, according to the statement . One of the phone numbers in the group text was unknown, while all other numbers included belonged to students, officials said.

The student, whose identity was not released because of their age, allegedly confessed to making the threat in the presence of their family and will not be in school Monday, Norwood police said in a statement.

A 12-year-old student was arrested Sunday after police investigated an alleged threat of a mass shooting at Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School in Norwood, officials said.

Investigators began interviewing the other students in an effort to identify the unknown number, and officers in uniforms and plainclothes were dispatched to the school for extra security, police said.

The text message contained details that led detectives to believe the sender had knowledge of the middle school, according to the statement. Additionally, the message said it was from an untraceable number, contained references to an “army,” and alluded to the motive of the potential shooting having to do with “an event 17 years ago” that was not further explained, officials said.

Despite efforts made to mask its origin, detectives had traced the unknown phone number to the 12-year-old student who allegedly sent the message by 10:30 a.m. Friday and then spoke briefly by phone with the student, who was out of state with family, according to the statement.

As police investigated the threat toward the middle school, a second text was circulated threatening Norwood High School, according to the statement. The text was spoofed to appear as though it came from the same phone number as the original threat, but the cellular provider confirmed that it was not. Norwood police “give no credence” to the subsequent threat, according to the statement.

When the student and family returned home Sunday, Norwood detectives obtained and executed a search warrant of the student’s home and seized a cell phone. The student was arrested and allegedly confessed in the presence of family, according to the statement. No guns were found in the home during the search.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.