‘One little glimmer of hope’: What IVF means to Mass. cancer patients in wake of Alabama ruling

“It was a huge relief to be able to do it,” said Holbrook, who as a teenager also survived thyroid cancer. “I’ve had some options taken away from me, but I should be able to have another baby.”

Ahead of a double mastectomy surgery this month, Holbrook had her eggs frozen at Boston IVF in hopes of having a second child a few years down the road through in vitro fertilization. If her doctors decide she needs chemotherapy and radiation after surgery, her ovarian reserve would be affected and she would likely be rendered infertile.

In December, when Katie Holbrook and her husband, Alan, started planning for a sibling for their 4-year-old son, the 33-year-old Sterling resident was diagnosed with breast cancer and told the treatments could harm her fertility.

Advertisement

That lifeline is now under threat for cancer patients in Alabama after that state’s supreme court in February defined frozen embryos as children under state law. The ruling prompted several Alabama facilities to halt IVF treatment and couriers to become hesitant to transport frozen embryos out of state.

In states such as Massachusetts where abortion remains legal, advocates say the Alabama ruling has heightened the need for lawmakers to sharpen existing insurance protections for IVF treatment to ensure the state remains a leader in covering artificial reproductive technologies. While Massachusetts requires insurance companies to cover fertility treatments, the coverage can vary widely among companies, leaving some cancer patients with soaring treatment costs while grappling with an already draining diagnosis.

How does IVF work? Share WATCH: Reporter Felice Freyer explains how common in vitro fertilization is, how the process works, and the potential fallout from Alabama's court decision.

One measure sponsored by state Senator Cynthia Creem would extend insurance coverage for infertility treatment to include anyone diagnosed with a medical or genetic condition that may directly or indirectly impair their fertility, regardless of their insurer.

Third party insurers are “full of hurdles,” and cancer patients should not have to worry about insurance coverage on top of their diagnosis, Creem said in an interview.

Advertisement

“I think it’s important that we make clear that this kind of treatment is something we support and encourage in Massachusetts and that we don’t have the same opinion that the legislature in Alabama might have had,” she said.

Holbrook and other cancer patients, as well as doctors in Massachusetts, spoke of the crucial role IVF played in preserving their chance to have children.

The treatment provides “one little glimmer of hope” for cancer patients during a most challenging time, said Dr. Pietro Bortoletto, director of reproductive surgery and codirector of the oncofertility program at Boston IVF.

Bortoletto said some types of chemotherapy can damage both eggs and sperm, though patients are more likely to recover sperm counts post treatment. Breast cancer treatments in particular can lead to early menopause, meaning no eggs would be left in reserve to conceive a child naturally. Patients can choose to preserve their fertility by freezing eggs or sperm and then using IVF.

When a cancer patient returns to his clinic after treatment, Bortoletto said, he combines their frozen eggs or sperm with their partner’s to produce several embryos. After a few days of growing, he implants one into the patient or their partner’s uterus, just as he would for any other couple seeking IVF. Twenty percent of Bortoletto’s practice is cancer fertility preservation, he said.

Samantha Laverdiere, 33, was planning for a second child with her husband when she found a lump on her breast in December. She said she never expected to discuss family planning with doctors while grappling with a Stage 2 diagnosis, but the conversation allowed her to realize her chances of having a second child were not lost.

Advertisement

Laverdiere, who lives in Beverly, had a double mastectomy in January and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I can’t imagine what this process would be like, coming to terms with cancer and possibly dying without having this opportunity to look forward to a future ahead,” she said.

Samantha Laverdiere with her 23-month-old son, Frankie, at her home. Laverdiere is a young cancer patient who has relied on IVF ahead of her treatment to ensure she can continue to build a family afterward. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A growing number of Americans relied on fertility treatment to have children over the past decade, with nearly 100,000 children born in 2021 through IVF compared to nearly 62,000 in 2011, according to CDC data. But after a 2022 US Supreme Court ruling overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, IVF has been feared as the next target for antiabortion advocates, where a hazy definition lingers over whether banning abortion from conception would apply to embryos stored or discarded in a lab during IVF treatment.

Laverdiere said cancer patients in Alabama are now caught in a political crossfire, their futures taken from them by a court with a specific agenda. “They’re taking away hope,” she said.

Katie Holbrook sat with her son, Alan, while he played with her wedding and engagement rings at their home in Sterling. Holbrook had her eggs frozen at Boston IVF in hopes of having a second child in a few years through in vitro fertilization. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Insurance hurdles tripped up Christina Kennedy when she urgently needed to freeze her eggs following a severe Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in early January.

Her coverage was denied, though she is unsure why, and she scrambled to get reimbursement through her work, which offers some fertility treatment reimbursement as an employee benefit.

Advertisement

“Insurance did not cover a dime for me,” she said.

Kennedy, 33, and her fiancé were supposed to get married in August, but they pushed the ceremony to next year. They had planned to begin having children right after marriage.

Kennedy was able to have 14 eggs frozen through a quick round of egg retrieval, the top of the expected range for women under 35.

“This was my one shot, ever,” she said.

Creem, the Massachusetts legislator, said her bill extending fertility coverage is moving forward and may be referred to the joint committee on health care, bringing the state Legislature closer to expanding insurance access to those in need, following 16 other states that have already passed similar laws.

For Kate Weissman, 38, IVF allowed her to have her 2-year-old daughter, Louella, following Stage 2B cervical cancer.

Her oncologist informed her at the time of treatment that she would not be able to have a child down the road, but “if I was lucky, I could get some healthy embryos and freeze them.”

Weissman lives in Charlestown with her husband and daughter, with a second child on the way, through her best friend as a surrogate. The lead ambassador in Massachusetts for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Weissman said she was devastated for the people in Alabama who are now unable to become parents because of the ruling.

Advertisement

“My story ended in a happy way,” she said. “Unfortunately I can’t say the same for a lot of cancer patients.”

She thinks of how one day she’ll explain to her daughter the treatment that allowed her to enter the world, the saving grace to come out of her nightmare with cancer.

“It’s terrifying for me to think of her living in a world that wouldn’t allow her to come into existence.”

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.