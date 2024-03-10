Man dies after crash into utility pole on I-195 in New Bedford

A man died after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Interstate 195 in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon, State Police said.
The crash occurred at the end of the ramp from I-195 east to Washburn Street at about 3:25 p.m., Lieutenant Sean Quirk, a State Police spokesperson, said in an email. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said. The crash is under investigation.
A spokesperson for New Bedford police referred questions to State Police. No further information was immediately available.
