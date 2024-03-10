Fishermen for Taiwanese suppliers rally for better conditions at Boston seafood trade show

Adrie Nelwan, 50, worked for about 25 years as a deep-water fisherman, staffing Taiwanese boats and sending money back to his family in Indonesia, he said. He made his living that way until 2021, when a line snapped and struck him in the face, causing him to lose sight in his right eye, he said. With no access to external communication, he had few options for treatment.

More than a dozen migrant fishermen, industry workers, and labor advocates rallied Sunday outside a seafood industry convention, calling for better working conditions and Wi-Fi access on Taiwanese deep-water fishing vessels, which supply some of the world’s largest seafood companies.

“After a week of resting, the captain asked me to work again,” Nelwan said in an interview, speaking in Indonesian through an interpreter. “I was in pain, but I had to continue working.”

Commercial fishing is among the world’s most hazardous occupations, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Marine Policy. A study by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that more than 100,000 workers are killed in fishing-related deaths each year.

Without Wi-Fi, fishermen — many of whom are migrant workers — are isolated from their families, employers, and unions, said Valery Alzaga, deputy director of Global Labor Justice-International Labor Rights Forum. She said that leaves them vulnerable to abuse and essentially trapped onboard their vessels.

“We in the global north are the ones who are buying this fish, and we just don’t know how it’s made,” Alzaga told the crowd at the demonstration. “There is an asymmetry of power within these vessels.”

Nelwan said he asked to disembark after being injured, as the salty air burned against his wound, but the captain told him the ship would not return to port without any catch, so he waited more than a month to receive medical care.

“I probably could get some emergency procedure if I was able to contact people,” Nelwan said. At one point, he lifted his sunglasses to reveal a milky right pupil surrounded by bloodshot tissue. “Wi-Fi will help us to connect to our families, to connect to our union ... and especially to connect to our boss.”

Organizers spoke near the steps of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport district, which hosts the Seafood Expo North America from Sunday through Tuesday.

A handful of local labor groups, including the Boston Teachers Union, joined the rally in solidarity. Protesters held signs that read, “No Wi-Fi, no reporting poor conditions,” and “End abuse at sea.”

Behind them, conference attendees walked to lunch and puffed cigarettes on the pavilion. Some took photos and videos of the demonstration.

Kirsten Randle, a union organizer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445, handed out fliers to those entering and leaving the convention hall. Randle’s union includes workers at Boston-area fish processing plants who deal with fish sourced from Taiwanese vessels.

She said demonstrating outside the trade show was an important way for “people involved in the industry [to know] about what’s happening in the global fish food supply.”

A security guard approached her, asking what the protest was about. She passed him a flier.

“Working conditions are very dangerous and can be very abusive,” Randle told him. ”Putting Wi-Fi on these boats gives them connection to the outside world.”

The migrant fishermen will again join labor leaders Monday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Martin’s Park in the Seaport for a candlelight vigil honoring those lost at sea.

