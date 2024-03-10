Gerry Burke, who helped turn Doyle’s pub into a Boston institution, dies at 83

Along with displaying photos of politicians and naming rooms after an honored few, Mr. Burke framed front pages of major city events, highlighted his Irish ancestral homeland, and set aside space for an antique phone booth, where bookies had once plied their trade. “Everything you see here,” he said, “is the real McCoy.”

“We need to know where we came from,” he once told the Globe.

Gerry Burke still had one foot in his day job at City Hall in the early 1970s when he began turning Doyle’s, the Jamaica Plain pub that his brother had just bought, into a museum of Boston and its politics.

He came by his love of history and politics honestly: He had grown up in Jamaica Plain next door to future Boston Mayor John Collins.

And Mr. Burke was working for Mayor Kevin White’s administration when he and his brothers, Eddie and Billy, began transforming Doyle’s into a legendary political watering hole whose loss was mourned far beyond Boston’s borders when it closed more than four years ago.

A sage of the city’s Irish heritage whose friendship was courted by prominent politicians, Mr. Burke was 83 and had been diagnosed with Parkinsonism when he died Feb. 16 in his Canton home.

Renowned at Doyle’s for warmth, wit, and peerless timing in delivering anecdotes that made smiles spread and eyebrows rise, Mr. Burke was slowed but never subdued by his illness, said his wife, Mary Ann.

Progressing from walking slowly to using a cane, a walker, and a wheelchair to get around, “he never complained,” she said. “He always acted like he was going to get better.”

Patrons of Doyle’s would have expected such optimism from the Burke brother who made them feel instantly at home when they dropped by for a meal or a pint.

“Gerry can charm any customer who comes in,” writer Paul Reid told the Globe in 1994. “He zeroes right in on your interest whether he knows you or not. He’ll find some anecdote on baseball, Boston history, church history. Gerry will laugh at anything, but he’ll never crack a joke at anyone’s expense.”

The oldest of five siblings, Mr. Burke “was very loving and very caring,” said his son, Gerry Jr. of West Roxbury, who bought Doyle’s from his Uncle Eddie years ago, and then closed it in 2019.

“Everything he did was for his family,” Gerry Jr. said of his father. “He enjoyed the entire idea of having a family.”

Decades of Doyle’s customers felt like family, too, especially politicians for whom being singled out by Mr. Burke was a milestone. Honorary doctorates come and go, but only a few politicians had their names affixed to a room at Doyle’s.

“It’s the pinnacle,” said Thomas M. Menino, Boston’s first Italian American mayor, in 2003 when Mr. Burke renamed for him a room that had honored John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, the city’s legendary Irish American mayor.

“Just think about it — this is the center of Irish politics,” Menino said in Doyle’s that July day. “Flynn, Curley, White — and Menino?”

An expansive wall mural at Doyle’s showed politicians such as White, US Senator Edward M. Kennedy, and Mayor Raymond L. Flynn mingling there with regulars.

That history almost never came to be, though, and might not have if Edward Burke had heeded the cautious words of his older brother Gerry in 1971, when Bill Doyle offered to sell Eddie the bar.

“I told Eddie he was crazy,” Gerry Burke recalled while speaking to a Jamaica Plain Historical Society meeting at Doyle’s in 2005.

“But he said, ‘No, if we do it right and offer good food and drink and systematically exclude a lot of the jerks we grew up with and keep them out, it’s going to work!’ So we went ahead with it.”

Born in Jamaica Plain on Dec. 8, 1940, Gerard Francis Burke was the son of John Burke, who ran the concessions at Franklin Park, and Mary Callahan Burke.

“My grandfather got the concession through James Michael Curley,” Mr. Burke said of the famously infamous mayor in a 1988 Globe interview, “and till the day my grandmother died, she said a prayer every day for James Michael.”

Mr. Burke graduated from Jamaica Plain High School and received a bachelor’s degree at St. Francis College, where he studied history. He also graduated from Portia Law School, but never practiced.

By then he was well-schooled in dealing with politics and the public. In his youth, he rode with his father to bring Christmas presents to city officials as discreet thank-yous.

And the family’s neighbor John Collins, Boston’s mayor in the early 1960s, gave Mr. Burke a tutorial in self-confidence: “Gerry, when you look into the mirror each day, you say, ‘Gerry Burke, there’s nobody you’re going to meet today who’s any better than you.’ "

Mr. Burke met Mary Ann Flynn, who was an operating room nurse for many years, at a wedding. Her sister was the bride that day, and Gerry was the best man.

“The big joke was that he said, ‘We’ll have to do this again sometime,’ " Mary Ann said of meeting Gerry at the ceremony, and they did — marrying two years later, in 1968.

When Eddie Burke bought Doyle’s, he brought in his brother Billy to run the bar and liquor purchases, and Gerry to handle food and promotions.

With an expanded menu, it was Doyle’s Café for diners, Doyle’s pub for patrons who wanted to lift a few, or just simply Doyle’s — a place that needed no amplification.

“I was still doing my political work with Kevin White and I began decorating the walls with all this political material, all of which is authentic and original because I won’t put up reproductions,” Mr. Burke told the historical society in 2005.

The Burke brothers might as well have put authenticity on the menu for Boston’s own originals, who felt uncommonly welcome.

“Look, part of my political persona was that I could go into Doyle’s and I could sit down and identify with those people, buy them a drink, and develop a relationship with them,” Flynn told the Globe in 1997, after trading the mayor’s office for the US ambassador’s role at the Vatican. “That was my style.”

A funeral Mass has been said for Mr. Burke, who in addition to his wife and son leaves his daughter, Margaret Glynn of Walpole; his brothers, Edward of Walpole and William of Quincy; two sisters, Helen Baird of Medfield and Frances Foret of Canton; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

“Besides being a great father he was a great friend,” Gerry Jr. said of his father, whose ease with anecdotes drew patrons who “would come in just to listen to him, just to hear his stories.”

Even Lenten traditions became fodder for Mr. Burke’s charismatic tales, such as when he abstained from cookies and ice cream in 1997.

“My wife’s making some artificial Jell-O for me. So you realize the sacrifice,” he told the Globe, though he wasn’t tempted to waver.

“It makes me feel good,” he said. “I’ve done it since I was a kid. My grandmother, rest her soul, she’s right in back of me looking at what I do.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.