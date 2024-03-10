fb-pixelGreen Line riders pepper-sprayed by unknown assailant, MBTA police say - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Green Line riders pepper-sprayed by unknown assailant, MBTA police say

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated March 10, 2024, 21 minutes ago
An unknown assailant allegedly pepper-sprayed a group of MBTA Green Line passengers at Lechmere station on Saturday afternoon, officials said.MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a group of passengers aboard a Green Line trolley in Cambridge on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. at Lechmere station, according to a statement posted to social media by MBTA Transit Police.

The man allegedly sprayed “numerous” passengers with a spray containing oleoresin capsicum, the active ingredient in pepper spray, in what is being treated as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Transit Police said.

Transit Police released a photograph of a man holding a spray canister and wearing a gray Boston Celtics cap, black clothing, a black and white plaid scarf, and gray Nike sneakers. He was carrying what appeared to be a black gym bag.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 and can remain anonymous, officials said.



Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

