Green Line riders pepper-sprayed by unknown assailant, MBTA police say

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed a group of passengers aboard a Green Line trolley in Cambridge on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. at Lechmere station, according to a statement posted to social media by MBTA Transit Police.

The man allegedly sprayed “numerous” passengers with a spray containing oleoresin capsicum, the active ingredient in pepper spray, in what is being treated as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Transit Police said.