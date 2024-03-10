Hopedale boy, 8, dies following Rumford, Maine, crash that injured brother, father

Authorities received a 911 call reporting the crash at 3:13 p.m. and dispatched Rumford police, firefighters, and an ambulance service to the scene. While they were en route, a game warden and a nurse who were nearby ran to the crash site, found the 8-year-old unresponsive, and began life-saving measures on the child, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale, was headed east on US Route 2 in a 2016 Subaru Impreza with his sons when the car collided with a westbound 2005 Volvo 80 driven by F. Michael Piveronas, of Rumford, the department said in a statement.

An 8-year-old Hopedale boy died Saturday following a a high-speed crash in Rumford, Maine, that left his father, 5-year-old brother, and the driver of the other car with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to the Rumford Police Department.

Ambulances raced the drivers and the children, who all had suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries,” to Rumford Hospital, where the 8-year-old died, according to police.

Kellogg’s 5-year-old son was later taken by paramedics to a hospital in Portland for “further emergency treatment,” police said. Kellogg was expected to be taken to a hospital in Lewiston on Saturday night, police said.

Officials shut down Route 2 and rerouted traffic to South Rumford Road and Route 232 while authorities including State Police, deputies from two sheriff’s office, and a prosecutor investigated the crash Saturday evening, police said. The road was reopened around 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Investigators suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, the statement said.

“The investigation is underway. Once it is concluded, we will review all the facts and evidence with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted,” Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said in an email to the Globe.

Milligan declined to comment on the suspected alcohol use.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.