Hunger, suffering in Gaza, Sudan at forefront of Ramadan celebrations

Fasting from sunrise to sunset, which plays a central role in observing Ramadan, takes on an intensified meaning when Muslims across an ocean struggle to find food at all, Faaruuq said by phone, momentarily setting aside the sermon he was preparing for Friday’s service, which included a call to “remember the people of Gaza.”

Faaruuq, imam of the Mosque for Praising Allah in Roxbury, said the holy month, which was expected to begin with the new moon Sunday evening, carries added weight this year, as Muslims around the world — especially in Gaza and Sudan — endure hunger and hopelessness in the face of ongoing war.

Abdullah Faaruuq is keeping Gazans in mind this Ramadan , and he’s urging his congregants to do the same.

“The issue is more than just fasting. It’s a month of prayer, a month of being able to congregate. ... It’s something like a Thanksgiving Day everyday,” said Faaruuq, 76. “And all of that’s been taken from the people around the world who are not fortunate enough to have not only food security, but security in general.”

Faaruuq is like many Muslims across Greater Boston, for whom the joy of this year’s Ramadan is marred by hunger, loss of home, and insecurity affecting Muslim populations in Gaza and Sudan.

United Nations officials have warned that at least a quarter of Gaza’s population, more than 570,000 people, is on the verge of famine, while one in six children in Northern Gaza are malnourished, according to the Associated Press.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which killed about1,200 Israelis, Israel has blocked all but a trickle of food, water, and medicine from entering Gaza. In that time, more than 30,000 Palestinians in the territory have been killed, according to Gazan health officials, with hospitals reporting dozens of deaths from from malnutrition and dehydration mostly in children.

Last month, in an incident the UN dubbed the “flour massacre,” Israeli troops shot into a crowd of Palestinians who surged to take goods from a convoy of aid trucks. The Israeli military says it perceived a threat. The AP reported that at least 120 were killed in the shooting, as well as others who were trampled in the chaos, plus hundreds more wounded.

Sufia Hassan prays before Friday Mosque at the Mosque for Praising Allah in Roxbury, two days before the start of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, a nearly yearlong civil war between rival government factions in Sudan threatens to trigger “the world’s largest hunger crisis,” said Cindy McCain, head of the UN’s World Food Program Wednesday, according to the AP. Around 18 million people face acute hunger, including 5 million suffering from starvation.

Sudan’s population is more than 90 percent Muslim, according to a report by the US State Department.

For Samah Mohamed Ali, 35, a member of the Sudanese diaspora who moved to Dorchester from Saudi Arabia in 2021, the joys of Ramadan clash with concerns over her homeland and sympathies for those in Gaza. She said she worries that without continued attention, the war in Sudan may fall into the background, but she struggles to balance those concerns with mental and material preparations for the holiday.

“Should I push [those worries] aside and finish what I’m doing for Ramadan?” she said on a recent phone call. “Ramadan won’t be the same.”

Mohamed Ali celebrated Ramadan in Sudan once in 2015, she said. She recalled sitting with family on a massive, ornate carpet, and helping to prepare the meal nearly 10 years ago.

And though she and her husband both long to return to their homeland she said the ongoing war undermines her hope.

“It’s something that I wish I had more of, even though I grew up abroad,” she said. “To this day, I want that experience in Sudan.”

In years past, she would fill her shopping cart with Sudanese treats and ingredients to prepare an elaborate feast for the nightly breaking of the fast. But this year, with exports disrupted by the war, Mohamed Ali has toned down her plans for celebration.

“There are specific Sudanese dishes [that are cooked for Ramadan], but because of what people are going through in Palestine and Sudan, it’s not important,” Mohamed Ali said. “It’s going to be a humble sort of Ramadan.”

Said Ahmed, who lives in Boston and recently announced a bid against state Representative Chynah Tyler, said he looks forward all year to Ramadan.

Ahmed views Ramadan as a time of unity among Muslims worldwide, wherein observers share “the same struggle” in their daytime fasts. “It’s very special,” he said.

His daytime fasts help Ahmed appreciate “that we have three meals a day, we don’t have to worry about our children being hungry.”

But this year is challenging that sense of global connection, Ahmed said, even if his approach to celebrating is the same as always.

“Everybody [observing] feels what an empty stomach feels like,” Ahmed said. But “How does it feel for the person that feels that everyday?”

Said Ahmed spoke during a news conference on the steps of Boston City Hall in 2015.

Though Ahmed has no personal connection to Gaza, he said he knows Palestinians in Boston who have lost family members to the war. He argued that the strife of Gazan Muslims is not a religious issue, but a basic humanitarian issue.

Faaruuq, the imam, said preparing for the holiday has been challenging for his Palestinian congregants.

“I’m not suffering. I have discomfort. And discomfort is far from actual suffering, and pain, and death,” Faaruuq said. “I just don’t know how these people are living through this.”





