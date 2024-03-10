Jacob loves cooking and athletics

Jacob is an affectionate 16-year-old known to be kind, helpful, and generous.

He is passionate about cooking and baking. He also loves to sit and watch the water at the beach, go out on errands, and participate in other community events. He also enjoys playing video games and watching movies.

Jacob is athletic and is good at picking up new sports. He loves being outdoors, playing with animals, and working with his hands. Jacob has a great imagination and a love of interesting facts and history. He is also open to trying new things. Adults that know Jacob describe him as unique, interesting, and empathetic. Jacob describes himself as energetic, athletic, and a good friend.

Advertisement

Jacob is respectful in class and often attaches to a few favorite teachers. He also loves interacting with his peers at school. He loves learning new facts and skills. Jacob is hopeful to one day get his driver’s license and a job; he loves to learn independence skills.

Jacob hopes to join a family that loves him. He has expressed that he is open to any kind of family.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/5512

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

Advertisement

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.