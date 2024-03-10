Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Wenham

A man was flown to a regional trauma center after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Wenham, police said.

The North Shore Regional 9-1-1 Center in Middleton received a report of a motorcycle crash near 52 Grapevine Road at about 3:50 p.m., Wenham police and fire officials said in a statement. Officers and firefighters went to the crash scene and found the man suffering from serious injuries.