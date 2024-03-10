New England faces coastal, river flood warnings Sunday

Flooding was also anticipated along some inland rivers, including the Taunton River near Bridgewater, which was about an inch past flood stage of 8 feet late Sunday morning, according to the weather service. The river could rise to about 8 1/2 feet by late Monday morning.

Flood warnings were in place along the Massachusetts coast, including Boston Harbor, which rose to nearly 13 1/2 feet around 11:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. . The harbor’s flood stage is 12.5 feet, and high tide occurred around noon.

Forecasters warned of potential coastal and river flooding Sunday for much of New England, as a powerful storm brings heavy rainfall along the coast, plus inland snow and strong winds to parts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

In Maine, forecasters had issued a flash flood warning until 1 p.m. from Portland to Lisbon Falls, including communities like North Windham and Brunswick.

Portland Harbor was over 13 feet around 11 a.m. — more than a foot above flood stage. . At high tide around noon, it was predicted to climb to nearly 14 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

In New Hampshire, Hampton Beach at around 11 a.m. had just passed its flood stage of 11 feet, according. . Water levels were expected to climb to nearly 13 feet by midday.

In Rhode Island, forecasters reported the Pawtuxet River near Cranston was nearly 2 feet above its flood stage of 9 feet.

The US Forest Service also issued a warning that the storm created a high risk of an avalanche in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains.

The US Forest Service Avalanche Center in Gorham also issued an avalanche warning Sunday morning for high evaluations in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains that is expected to last to 5 a.m. Monday.

A storm bringing 8 to 14 inches of snow and strong winds will create dangerous conditions along steep, east-facing slopes where avalanches can occur, including Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington, the Lion Head Trail, and the Gulf of Slides ski trail.

“These avalanches are expected to be large and have the capacity to bury a person. Avalanche danger will be increasing through the day and into tomorrow with additional snow and continued winds,” the warning said. “With limited visibility due to blowing snow, avoiding avalanche terrain is advised.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.