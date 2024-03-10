Newton man arrested in connection with armed robberies in Brighton and Roxbury, police say

Daniel Robinson, 27, was taken into custody about 4:15 p.m. near 1077 Washington St. in Newton on a warrant charging him with armed robbery with a firearm, assault and battery, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in the Brighton robbery, according to court records and a statement from police.

A Newton man was arrested Friday in connection with a pair of armed robberies last month in Roxbury and Brighton that occurred about an hour apart, Boston police said.

Boston police released a photo last month of a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Brighton.

He is expected to be arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court, police said. There was no attorney listed for Robinson in court records.

The first robbery was reported about 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the 7-Eleven store at 584 Washington St. in Brighton, where Robinson allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and demanded money before jumping over the counter and stealing between $400 and $500 from the register, police said. He then allegedly fled toward Montfern Avenue.

Then, at 12:50 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store at 517 Warren St. in Roxbury, where a man showed a gun and stole about $800, police said. A store called Paradise Market is located at that address, according to online business listings.

Police are seeking additional charges against Robinson for the Roxbury robbery, the statement said.

