Oscars night is underway. Follow live updates.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” which brought the story of the Osage Nation to the silver screen, is nominated for best picture as well, with star Lily Gladstone already making history as the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress.

Leading this year’s crop of nominees is director Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer,” which is nominated in 13 categories, including best picture. Also nominated for best picture are “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers,” which were both filmed in Massachusetts, as well as summer blockbuster “Barbie.”

Hollywood’s biggest stars are taking over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 96th Academy Awards .

As for what fans can expect from the show, late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is back as host, while “Barbie” star and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is scheduled to perform “I’m Just Ken” during the evening’s broadcast.

We’re gathering the latest updates on award winners, all the fashion, and everything in between. Follow along live.

March 10, 2023

The stars are arriving on the Oscars red carpet — 6:00 p.m.

By Matt Juul, Globe Staff

“The Holdovers” star Paul Giamatti, “American Fiction” star Issa Rae, and more have hit the Oscars red carpet. See what the stars are wearing as they make their way into this year’s ceremony.

Issa Rae arrived on the Oscars red carpet Sunday. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

What our film critic thought about each best picture nominee — 5:30 p.m.

By Odie Henderson, Globe Staff

Globe film critic Odie Henderson reviewed many of the movies nominated for best picture this year.

Meanwhile, Globe correspondent Natalia Winkelman reviewed “Poor Things” and gave the film 3 stars.

Greta Lee, left, and Teo Yoo in a scene from "Past Lives." Jon Pack/Associated Press

New England will be well represented — 5:20 p.m.

By Matt Juul, Globe Staff

While Bay State actors like Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg aren’t up for Oscars, there are several films and stars with ties to New England nominated this year — including “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers,” a pair of best picture contenders that were filmed in Massachusetts.

From left, Dominic Sessa, Paul Giamatti, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Associated Press

Which stars are presenting? — 5:15 p.m.

By Henry Bova, Globe Correspondent

The star-studded list of presenters announced by the Academy includes Sally Field, Melissa McCarthy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, and Matthew McConaughey.

The awards will be on one hour earlier this year. Here’s how to tune in. — 5:00 p.m.

By Henry Bova, Globe Correspondent

The Academy is switching things up this year, beginning the ceremony at 7 p.m. as opposed to the usual 8 p.m. start time. The event’s red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com. Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser. Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com. Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.