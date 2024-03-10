Two injured in early morning Brockton shooting, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at 5:04 a.m. near 44 Brook St. One victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and the other went to a medical facility on their own, the Brockton Police Department said in a statement, which did not include the victims’ identities.

Their injuries were described as “not immediately life threatening,” according to police.