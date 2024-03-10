Two injured in early morning Brockton shooting, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported at 5:04 a.m. near 44 Brook St. One victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and the other went to a medical facility on their own, the Brockton Police Department said in a statement, which did not include the victims’ identities.
Their injuries were described as “not immediately life threatening,” according to police.
The shooting is under investigation, and police said there are currently no suspects. One person was detained for interfering with the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information can call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.
