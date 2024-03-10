New photos released of fugitive wanted in connection with Worcester murder of mother, daughter

Dejan Belnavis, 27, is wanted on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the fatal shootings of Chasity M. Nunez, 27, and Zella Aria Nunez, according to a statement released by the US Marshals Service on Saturday. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his capture.

Worcester police on Sunday released new photos of Dejan Dante Belnavis, a fugitive wanted in connection with the murders of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

Belnavis is considered armed and dangerous. People should not approach him, but instead notify Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651, according to officials. Anyone who has information that could aid the investigation can call that number or send a tip by text message to 274637. Residents can also call State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.

Police have described Belnavis as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The mother and daughter were shot Tuesday while sitting inside a parked SUV in a residential area shortly after 3 p.m., the Globe reported. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second suspect in the shootings, Karel S. Mangual, was arrested Wednesday. Mangual pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a gun without a license.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.