Human remains found in Great Barrington woods identified as local woman, 47

Authorities have identified a woman whose remains were found in a wooded area surrounding the Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington last month, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said Sunday.

The remains of Sascha Cameron, 47, were found about 20 feet into the woods by a person who was walking his dog on Feb. 23, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of her remains and identified them, but officials there have not yet determined a cause of death for Cameron, who would have turned 48 this week.