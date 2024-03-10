The IRS has something free for Mass. and N.H. residents: a new online tax prep tool as part of a controversial initiative

IRS Direct File is designed as a no-charge government alternative to Intuit’s TurboTax and other commercial tax preparation services that often charge fees. It can prepare returns for taxpayers with standard wage and Social Security income who are eligible for popular tax credits, but can’t process more complex returns, including those with itemized deductions and gig economy or business income, the IRS said.

WASHINGTON — Many Massachusetts and New Hampshire residents will be able to prepare and file their federal returns online for free this year as part of a controversial Internal Revenue Service pilot program formally launching Tuesday in a dozen states.

Advertisement

Unlike the commercial services, Direct File doesn’t prepare state tax returns. But it will guide residents of Massachusetts and three of the other participating states to state-supported tools for filing those returns.

“When you say simple tax returns, people think that can’t be me. But the reality is it probably is for most of your readers,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told the Globe. “If you’re a teacher, or you’re a firefighter, who gets a W-2 and you claim the child tax credit, this is a product for you. But if you make $400,000 or more, or you’re a billionaire who has partnerships and complicated taxes, this is not the product for you.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Senator Elizabeth Warren has advocated for years for a free and easy way for Americans to file their taxes. Direct File is an outgrowth of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that included $80 billion to improve the IRS’s customer service and enforcement.

“Nobody wants to pay taxes, but if we have to do it, then paying taxes should be free and easy,” said Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who pushed to get the initiative into the law. “Direct File is an example of making government work, not for some giant corporation that figured out how to make profits from something you need to do, but making government work for people.”

Advertisement

But Intuit and H&R Block said the IRS program is unnecessary because they and other companies, as well as nonprofit organizations, already offer free tax preparation services.

“Direct File is not free tax preparation but a thinly veiled scheme that will cost billions of taxpayer dollars to pay for something already completely free of charge today,” Intuit spokesperson Derrick L. Plummer said in a written statement. “Today 100% of Americans — regardless of their income level or tax complexity — can file their federal and state taxes completely free of charge.”

Some congressional Republicans have argued the IRS is overstepping its authority, and the Direct File initiative could be short-lived if the party wins the White House this November.

“This pilot program is simply a way to expand the power of the IRS that no one asked for, especially considering Americans already have numerous options for filing free tax returns,” House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, said in written statement Friday. “From the beginning, the Biden Administration tipped the scales in favor of a direct file program that the American people did not want or need.”

Smith and other Republicans charged that a feasibility study authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act of an IRS tax preparation system was slanted to support such an initiative. In addition, 13 Republican state attorneys general wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in January urging her to end what they called an “unnecessary and unconstitutional initiative.” They said there was “an obvious conflict of interest when the IRS acts as tax preparer, filer and auditor” and the program threatened the businesses of small tax preparers.

Advertisement

Smith, whose committee has oversight of the IRS, said he looked forward to working with those attorneys general “to stop this bureaucratic grab in its tracks.”

The IRS study, released last year, found that individual taxpayers spent about eight hours and $140 preparing their taxes each year. An IRS survey of 4,219 taxpayers found that 70 percent said they would choose a free IRS program over a commercial product that cost $80. When specifically told that the IRS initiative wouldn’t help with filing a state tax return, 59 percent of the respondents said they still preferred the government program. The top reason cited was “filing taxes should be free.”

The study found the annual cost could range from $64 million for a program that 5 million people use and covers simple tax situations to $249 million for a broader one with 25 million users and more complex tax returns. But a report five months later by the Treasury Department’s Inspector General for Tax Administration said the survey was conducted in a way that might have overstated public interest in the program and the IRS did not provide any documentation to support its cost estimates.

Advertisement

Warren said the IRS is within its authority to catch up to changing technology to serve the public.

“Republicans are criticizing the IRS for entering the late 20th century,” she said. “The real Republican complaint is that there are a couple of very large and powerful corporations who don’t want to see their business drained away, because the American taxpayer can have a better filing experience for free than these companies are offering for a fee.”

The other states participating in the pilot program are Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel has said the agency will use the information it gathers from the pilot to determine the future of the program.

For now, the IRS is focused on fine-tuning Direct File in response to feedback, Adeyamo said. The program already has been operating in what amounts to beta testing for some users and off to a great start so far, he said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of testing to make sure that we get it right,” Adeyamo said. “And what we’ve heard ... is that people have been impressed by both the ability to get asked the right questions and for this to go quickly — and impressed by the price, which is zero.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.