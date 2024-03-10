Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire’s Tuckerman Ravine ski area

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday at a ski area on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine, a popular area for skiers and hikers on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.