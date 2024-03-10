Baker Mayfield staying put, agreeing to three-year deal with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, has not been finalized.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Mayfield, 28, will receive $30 million in 2024 and $30 million in 2025, with $20 million guaranteed in the second year of the deal. The quarterback’s salary would increase to $40 million in 2026, the newspaper said.