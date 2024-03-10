BU men, up 18 at half, ousted from Patriot League tournament by Lehigh

Cam Gillus scored 30 points, Tyler Whitney-Sidney hit two key jumpers in overtime, and Lehigh erased an 18-point halftime deficit and beat Boston University, 84-79, on Sunday in a semifinal of the Patriot League Tournament at Case Gym.

BU, which shot 56 percent in the first half in building a 46-28 lead, was just 7 for 23 (30.4 percent) in the second. Lehigh closed to within 49-42 with a 12-0 run over four minutes, took a 55-54 lead with 7:25 to go, and answered when a 7-0 Terriers run gave them the lead again, 69-68, in the final minute.

After two Gillus free throws, BU’s Miles Brewster was fouled with three seconds to play. A 71 percent foul shooter, he made the first but missed the second, forcing overtime.