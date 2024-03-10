fb-pixelLehigh 84, BU 79 (ot): Terriers ousted in Patriot League semifinals Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL | LEHIGH 84, BU 79 (OT)

BU men, up 18 at half, ousted from Patriot League tournament by Lehigh

By Staff and Wire ReportsUpdated March 10, 2024, 27 minutes ago
Anthony Morales, shown earlier this season, led BU with career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers off the bench Sunday against Lehigh.Matt Woolverton/BU Atletics

Cam Gillus scored 30 points, Tyler Whitney-Sidney hit two key jumpers in overtime, and Lehigh erased an 18-point halftime deficit and beat Boston University, 84-79, on Sunday in a semifinal of the Patriot League Tournament at Case Gym.

BU, which shot 56 percent in the first half in building a 46-28 lead, was just 7 for 23 (30.4 percent) in the second. Lehigh closed to within 49-42 with a 12-0 run over four minutes, took a 55-54 lead with 7:25 to go, and answered when a 7-0 Terriers run gave them the lead again, 69-68, in the final minute.

After two Gillus free throws, BU’s Miles Brewster was fouled with three seconds to play. A 71 percent foul shooter, he made the first but missed the second, forcing overtime.

Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 21 points, hit one jumper for a 78-76 lead with 1:06 left in overtime and added a second with 18 seconds left. For good measure, he went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds to send Lehigh to the championship game against Colgate.

Whitney-Sidney made only 5 of 12 shots, but went 10 for 11 at the line. Gillus made 9 of 12 shots — 6 of 8 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Keith Higgins Jr. added 11 points for the Mountain Hawks (14-17).

Anthony Morales, who went in averaging 9.9 points per game, led BU with career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers off the bench. Kyrone Alexander added 18 points for the Terriers (16-17), who had won both regular-season meetings with Lehigh last month by a combined three points.

