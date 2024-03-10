BU men, up 18 at half, ousted from Patriot League tournament by Lehigh

Cam Gillus scored 30 points, Tyler Whitney-Sidney hit two key jumpers in overtime, and Lehigh erased an 18-point halftime deficit and beat Boston University, 84-79, on Sunday in a semifinal of the Patriot League Tournament at Case Gym.
BU, which shot 56 percent in the first half in building a 46-28 lead, was just 7 for 23 (30.4 percent) in the second. Lehigh closed to within 49-42 with a 12-0 run over four minutes, took a 55-54 lead with 7:25 to go, and answered when a 7-0 Terriers run gave them the lead again, 69-68, in the final minute.
After two Gillus free throws, BU’s Miles Brewster was fouled with three seconds to play. A 71 percent foul shooter, he made the first but missed the second, forcing overtime.
Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 21 points, hit one jumper for a 78-76 lead with 1:06 left in overtime and added a second with 18 seconds left. For good measure, he went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds to send Lehigh to the championship game against Colgate.
Whitney-Sidney made only 5 of 12 shots, but went 10 for 11 at the line. Gillus made 9 of 12 shots — 6 of 8 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Keith Higgins Jr. added 11 points for the Mountain Hawks (14-17).
Anthony Morales, who went in averaging 9.9 points per game, led BU with career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers off the bench. Kyrone Alexander added 18 points for the Terriers (16-17), who had won both regular-season meetings with Lehigh last month by a combined three points.