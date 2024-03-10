For Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, a day off in sunny Arizona was just what they needed

After Thursday night’s difficult loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics jumped on a plane as light snow approached Colorado and bolted to Phoenix, where the temperature was 72 degrees Friday.

PHOENIX — There’s an 18-hole golf course attached to the Celtics team hotel in nearby Scottsdale, Ariz., and such a luxury is a rarity on the road. What’s more, the Celtics hadn’t enjoyed a day over 70 degrees since Super Bowl Sunday in Miami.

The players were disappointed about their performance against the defending world champions and needed a respite. The Arizona sunshine offered an opportunity to refresh, bask in the clear skies, and reboot in preparation for their Saturday’s showdown against the Phoenix Suns.

Jayson Tatum took advantage of the hotel golf course with members of the Celtics staff. He needed the break, and perhaps a victory away from the basketball court.

“I won some money,” he said.

Al Horford said he spent all of Friday outside and did some running and hiking. The Valley of the Sun was the perfect place for the Celtics to tune out basketball for 24 hours, and the result was a bounce back 117-107 victory over the Suns at Footprint Center.

Better weather put the Celtics in better spirits. Thursday was over and they had to move on or risk a season-high three-game losing streak. The luster has already faded a bit from their sparkling season because of last-minute losses to the Cavaliers and Nuggets. They needed a boost — especially Tatum.

He attempted only 13 shots and scored 15 points in the loss to Denver, watching his MVP chances blow away in the wind. After his ability to close games and his clutch gene were questioned in recent days, he needed a day to chill.

“I do a pretty good job of moving on,” Tatum said. “I’ve said it before. Regardless of how great I play or I don’t, I never get too down or too high. And whatever people are saying, I respect it. People have a job to report on things that we do, things that we say, how we play. So I never take those things personal.

“[Friday] I got to play 18 holes of golf, get some sun, enjoy time with the guys outside. Just kind of get away from it mentally. Today we bounced back in a positive way and got a big win on the road.”

Tatum finished with 29 points (22 in the second half) along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He looked like his old self down the stretch when the Celtics needed buckets to stave off the brilliant Kevin Durant and the Suns’ charge.

He appeared in a better mood after this performance. Perhaps it was a chance to enjoy Phoenix for one more evening before the Celtics embark to Portland on Sunday. Perhaps it was seeing his close friend Bradley Beal of the Suns.

“It felt great, there’s not many chances to play golf or be outside really in the winter time in Boston,” Tatum said. “So coming out on the West Coast and having a day off in Phoenix, being on the resort, on the golf course, I was really looking forward to that. We had a lot of fun.”

Horford enjoyed hitting the dagger 3-pointer with 1 minute, 54 seconds left after Durant’s heroics cut the Celtics’ lead to 5 with under four minutes remaining. Horford, always the team’s voice of reason, admitted there was disappointment after Thursday’s loss and a sense of urgency for Saturday.

“Losing two in a row, on the road, understanding that we needed to get a win,” Horford said. “It’s a long season, and Jayson’s sample size of the things that he’s done well outweigh clearly anything that anybody has to say. I was very happy to see him continue to be confident, continue to do what he does. As he goes, we go as a team. It’s good for him to come in and impose his will and make plays down the stretch when we needed him to.”

Horford’s face brightened when asked about that day off in Scottsdale. The regular season is long and laborious. And teams such as the Celtics, who only get out West for generally two road trips a season, savor the opportunity for a complete day off with their choice of outdoor activities.

“It was nice,” Horford said. “I was outside most of the day. Took a hike and ran a lot, just outside, outside getting some run as much as I can. This was nice. Having a day off and being in this position, in so many cities that we go to, it’s not like this. We took full advantage of it.”

There remain two games left on this eventful trip: Monday in Portland, where rain is expected all day and Salt Lake City, where it will be sub-50 degrees Tuesday, but this two-day stint in Phoenix may have been enough to revive the Celtics and offer a lift as the season slowly progresses to the end.

They weren’t their usual dominant selves but were better and more consistent than the past two games. They needed this trip to the desert and they’ll head to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday mentally rejuvenated.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.