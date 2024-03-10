Report: Kendrick Bourne sticking with Patriots, agrees to three-year deal

The wide receiver has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with New England in advance of free agency.

Kendrick Bourne is returning to the Patriots, according to ESPN .

The 28-year-old Bourne, who sustained an ACL tear last season, finished the year with 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. In three seasons with the Patriots, he has 127 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns in 41 games.

