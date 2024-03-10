Oliver Murphy was impenetrable, and Robert Banks opportunistic, propelling Boston Latin boys’ hockey to its first state final since 2005

Then it was back to business, as his scowl returned, and he continued to fend off missile after missile from Duxbury. Murphy stopped 30 shots in all and was masterful all day, spearheading a signature, 2-0, Division 2 semifinal triumph at John Gallo Ice Arena.

BOURNE — Late in the second period Sunday, Boston Latin sophomore goalie Oliver Murphy leaned back, rested his arms on the net, and looked as relaxed as someone sipping a piña colada in the Caribbean.

Boston Latin's celebrated the game's first goal by Robert Banks with 4:38 left in regulation, the first step to a 2-0 victory over Duxbury in the Division 2 semifinals at Gallo Arena.

Senior defender Robert Banks scored with 4:31 remaining, then added a spectacular empty-netter with 1:09 left to seal it for the 11th-seeded Wolfpack (16-8). Boston Latin is on to its first state final since 2005 — when the Wolfpack won it all in coach Frank Woods’s first year – and will face No. 1 Tewksbury on Sunday at TD Garden 19 years later.

“I don’t think too many people expected us to get there,” Woods said.

Duxbury senior Chris Gillis set the tone early for the No. 10 Dragons (13-9-4), bodying a Boston Latin player through the boards and into the hallway. The Dragons peppered Murphy with shots, but nothing materialized.

The same story carried into the second and through most of the third. Michael Hussey, Mikey Yucius, and Brady Walsh anchored an energized Duxbury attack, but Murphy, Adam Whitney, James Sullivan, and the rest of the Wolfpack stayed steady.

“It’s the kind of game you want in a state semifinal,” Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty said. “It’s a 1-0 game to me. If we get a bounce, one way or another, I think we take control. We just couldn’t get a bounce.”

On one particularly captivating attempt, Yucius attempted to grab a puck in mid-air and drop it into the net. He did so successfully, but the referee deemed it no goal as the Duxbury fans responded with a “You got dunked on!” chant.

That was the only puck that trickled by Murphy all game — a sign of how far he’s come after allowing three goals in a loss to Duxbury in December.

“He’s a different player right now,” Woods said of the Brighton teenager. “His confidence has grown exponentially.”

Then came Banks, a South Boston resident, who also scored the OT winner against Billerica in the first round. His first goal came from just inside the blue line, and his second came from parallel to the Boston Latin net.

It snuck past multiple Dragons and found its way in, letting Banks and his teammates know the semifinal was theirs. Banks joked that he aimed it, but he acknowledged there may have been some puck luck involved.

Regardless, it was the final dagger.

“We’re always a gritty, grimy team,” Banks said. “We don’t have the biggest size, we don’t always have the most speed, but we let our game talk for us.”

Sophomore Oliver Murphy makes one of his 30 saves in Boston Latin's 2-0 shutout over Duxbury in the Division 2 semifinals at Gallo Arena. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Oliver Murphy (1) and Duxbury High goalie Anthony Rabeni (right) took a moment to acknowledge each other after the Division 2 semifinal. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.