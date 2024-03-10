Nauset boys’ hockey storms past Somerset Berkley and into first state championship game in two decades

BOURNE — Nauset’s magical season will end with the program’s first state championship appearance in two decades.
Junior Logan Poulin recorded two goals and an assist, senior Julian Krivos had a goal and two helpers, and senior Aaron Howard, junior Colin Ward, and sophomore Jake Eldredge tallied goals to help the top-seeded Warriors roll past No. 12 Somerset Berkley, 6-0, in a Division 3 semifinal at Gallo Ice Arena.
“The boys are playing their best hockey at the best time of year and that’s all you can ask for,” Nauset coach Connor Brickley said. “Every single game in these playoffs we’ve only gotten better, so I can only wait to see what kind of effort we put together at the TD Garden.”
The Warriors (22-1-1) roll into next week’s state final on a 19-game win streak. They’ll face No. 6 Marblehead in the program’s first state title game since the 2004 squad suffered a 6-0 loss to Saugus in the Division 2 final.
For a second straight game, Nauset put an opponent on its heels early, building a 3-0 first-period lead. Somerset Berkley (18-3-2) struggled to slow down the Warriors’ forecheck throughout the game.
“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re fast, and they move the puck well,” Somerset Berkley coach Kevin Snyder said. “If I could pick kids from seven towns, I’d be a halfway decent team, too. It’s not fair. Why are they in Division 3?”
Although the Nauset players are thrilled to avenge last year’s quarterfinals loss, they still believe there is work to be done.
“Since last year, we lost that Elite Eight game, our No. 1 goal was getting to the Garden,” Howard said. “Now we’ve got to win it.”