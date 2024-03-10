Nauset boys’ hockey storms past Somerset Berkley and into first state championship game in two decades

BOURNE — Nauset’s magical season will end with the program’s first state championship appearance in two decades.

Junior Logan Poulin recorded two goals and an assist, senior Julian Krivos had a goal and two helpers, and senior Aaron Howard, junior Colin Ward, and sophomore Jake Eldredge tallied goals to help the top-seeded Warriors roll past No. 12 Somerset Berkley, 6-0, in a Division 3 semifinal at Gallo Ice Arena.

“The boys are playing their best hockey at the best time of year and that’s all you can ask for,” Nauset coach Connor Brickley said. “Every single game in these playoffs we’ve only gotten better, so I can only wait to see what kind of effort we put together at the TD Garden.”