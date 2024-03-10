St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey dissects Xaverian in Division 1 semifinal master class

Play was whistled dead for White’s helmet being dislodged 40 seconds into the contest. Moments prior, the senior from Danvers had delivered a bone-crushing hit on Xaverian senior captain Jack O’Neil that was so forceful his own helmet couldn’t withstand the punishment.

Filled with confidence, top-seeded St. John’s Prep delivered a master class during a 4-0 Division 1 semifinal victory over No. 4 Xaverian at Loring Arena. The Eagles (21-3-0) return to TD Garden for the second time in three seasons and will face No. 11 Winchester (16-9-1) in the championship Sunday at a time to be announced.

“That hit in the neutral zone really set the tone,” said St. John’s Prep Kristian Hanson. “It was a rock-solid hit. It was a little message to our bench and to theirs that we’re here to play hockey and we’re not backing down.”

Christian Rosa was pumped after putting St. John's Prep up 2-0 in the first period. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

White’s hit set the tone for three first-period goals, a boost of confidence to an Eagles team that had already beaten the Hawks twice during the regular season. In all three games, St. John’s Prep won by four goals.

“I was thinking about it — definitely a statement,” said White. “We’re showing [Xaverian] we’re not messing around. We’re here and this is the game that you’re going to get.”

White’s hit reverberated around the Eagles’ bench and others followed suit. Senior captain Jack Doherty leveled Xaverian senior Matty Dion in the corner in the second period after the Eagles killed a penalty.

Senior captain Jake Vana kicked off the scoring 5:51 into the game, whistling a wrist shot off a feed from senior Brady Plaza. Vana connected with fellow senior captain Christian Rosa for Prep’s second goal, as Rosa one-timed a feed from behind the net. The two have formed chemistry from being teammates for nine years.

St. John's Prep's Kevin Correa (left) fends off pressure from Xaverian's Jack O’Neil. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I don’t know what I’d do without Vana,” said Rosa. “He does all the hard work, I just find myself out front and get lost. We just know where each other are, we’ve played with each other for so long.”

Senior Brendan Powers redirected a shot by sophomore Cooper Hosmer on the power play with 50 seconds remaining in the first period and senior captain Johnny Tighe capped the scoring with an empty-net goal in the third.

Senior Cole Pouliot-Porter was exceptional for Xaverian (18-5-1), making 41 saves.

The Eagles enjoyed a 45-13 advantage in shots on goal.

St. John's Prep's Johnny Tingle (left) and Xaverian's Jackson Morse got airborne in the first period. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.