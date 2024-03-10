A friendly bounce for Casey Roth sends Falmouth sailing past Marshfield and into Division 2 championship game

Senior Avery Johnson added an empty-net goal in the final minute and freshman goaltender Aspen Devlin (22 saves) delivered a shutout to help propel second-seeded Falmouth to a 2-0 victory over No. 11 Marshfield in a Division 2 state semifinal at Gallo Ice Arena.

Roth bested Rams sophomore goaltender Morgan Murphy with a low shot from close range with 1:02 remaining in the first period after driving straight down the slot following a turnover in the neutral zone.

BOURNE — Falmouth junior Casey Roth wanted to fire a shot into the top corner of Marshfield’s net. Her stick — and the puck — had other plans, but the result was all the same.

“I totally whiffed,” Roth said of her goal. “I picked my head up and looked at that corner and then I was like, ‘It’s there’ but then it just went five-hole. I just had to put the puck on the net, so that’s exactly what I did.”

Falmouth junior Casey Roth, left, celebrates with senior Gabrielle Ferreira after Roth scored the first goal in the Clippers’ 2-0 victory over Marshfield in Sunday’s Division 2 state semifinal at Gallo Ice Arena. BRAD JOYAL PHOTOS Brad Joyal

The win sends Falmouth (23-2-1) to the program’s first state final since the 2015 team captured the Division 2 crown with a 3-2 overtime victory over Wellesley. The Clippers will face defending state champion and top-seeded Duxbury (23-3-0) in the title game March 17 at TD Garden (Time TBD).

“We entered this season not even knowing if we were the favorite in our league,” Falmouth coach Brian Ferreira said. “You had Nauset, Martha’s Vineyard, Sandwich — I think when the original Top 20 came out, four Cape and Islands teams were in the top 10 or 11. To get to [TD Garden] now is outstanding. It’s a testament to these girls.”

Although Devlin was outstanding the entire game, she was at her best in the third period when she stopped a breakaway bid by Marshfield freshman Julia Lemire with 8:32 remaining.

“I had to work on my breathing, I was so stressed out,” Devlin said. “Almost on every shot, I just think, ‘Hey, we’ve made it so far. This team is like my family, I’m not letting it go now.’ I just want to make it to the last game and now we have.”