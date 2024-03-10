Freshman Bella Freitas ends St. Mary’s overtime woes and sends Spartans back to Division 1 girls’ hockey finals

Freitas scored 3:43 into 4-on-4 overtime to send No. 2 St. Mary’s back to the Division 1 championship game, defeating No. 11 Archbishop Williams, 2-1, at Loring Arena. The Spartans (22-3-1) will meet top-seeded Notre Dame Hingham (17-4-2) at TD Garden on Sunday at a time to be announced.

Freshman Bella Freitas changed that with one sizzling wrist shot.

FRAMINGHAM –– St. Mary’s hadn’t won an overtime game in four years. In their last five extra sessions, the Spartans went 0-4-1.

Freitas, a freshman from Everett, received a touch pass from freshman Alyssa Norden, a Peabody resident, and took off through the neutral zone. On a one-on-one, Freitas reverted to an inside-out move that she missed high with earlier in the game. On the second go-round, Freitas picked her spot and fired.

“I saw that little area below her glove, which is where I shot,” said Freitas.

St. Mary's freshman Bella Freitas (left) battles Archbishop Williams's McKenzie Lima-Tower, a seventh grader, for control of the puck in the state semifinals. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With 13 new players from last year’s team, which lost 4-1 to Shrewsbury on Causeway Street, the Spartans have relied on fresh faces and Freitas has answered the bell in every way.

“Like a great player does, she elevated her game when we needed her to,” said St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca.

Freitas connected with Norden to open the scoring in the third period, side-stepping a defender and firing a shot that Norden redirected under the bar and in for a power-play goal. Seventh-grader McKenzie Lima-Tower equalized minutes later for the Bishops (12-11-2), capitalizing on a rebound on the far post after hard work by junior Caroline Batchelder.

Senior Gianna Tringale, a Danvers resident, was impeccable, making 39 saves. The Bishops provided incessant pressure, but Tringale battled the entire way.

“Gianna was outstanding,” said Pagliuca. “We needed some senior leadership. She stepped up and elevated her game. That was the best game she’s played by far this postseason. She did a great job making some huge saves.”

“I trust my team,” said Tringale. “I know that we can do it.”

Archbishop Williams's Julie Murphy (left) faces pressure from St. Mary's Bella Freitas in the first period. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.