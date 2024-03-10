Wild rewarded for risky gamble, pot winner after pulling goalie in overtime

Had Nashville scored an empty-netter after Fleury was pulled, Minnesota (31-27-7) would have forfeited its point for the overtime loss. But the Wild are trying to rally into a playoff spot, so coach John Hynes tried a risky gamble.

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated off 3:30 into OT, giving Minnesota a 4-on-3 advantage. Seconds later, Boldy got a pass from Mats Zuccarello and beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros for his 24th goal.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota pulled its goaltender in overtime and Matt Boldy scored to lift the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

“We need two points,” Hynes said. “One point, zero points, it’s not doing us any good. Two points is what we need.”

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining in regulation, helping the Predators avoid what would have been their first regulation loss since Feb. 15. Nashville is 10-0-2 in its last 12 games.

“It was a gutsy play by them,” O’Reilly said. “It’s frustrating. We’re good in shootouts. Who knows, we get there, we have another chance to get two.”

Players in Minnesota’s locker room were unaware that, had Nashville scored an empty-netter in overtime, the Wild would have forfeited their point. That included Fleury, who said he couldn’t recall the last time he was pulled for an extra attacker in an overtime game.

“I’ll remember this one,” Fleury said. “It was such a great feeling, great ending to the game here.”

Sunday marked the 1,000th game played by the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The arena opened in 2000.