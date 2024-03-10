NBA fines the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert $100,000 for gesture implying referees are on the take

The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-76ers guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall.

The league said in a statement Sunday that the unusually large fine “takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating.”

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 after he suggested the league’s officials were influenced by gamblers during and after a 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

It is the fourth time Gobert has been fined for public criticism of officials. He is making $41 million this season.

With the Timberwolves clinging to a 1-point lead in the final minute of regulation, Gobert was called for his sixth foul while grappling for a rebound with Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

After veteran official Scott Foster whistled the loose ball foul, Gobert pointed at Foster and made the “money fingers” gestures several times to imply the official was being unduly influenced by gamblers — an action the league said was “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Gobert’s response prompted a second official to issue him a technical foul, granting a free throw to Cleveland that helped send the game to overtime. The Cavaliers outscored the Timberwolves, 16-7, in the extra period.

Gobert admitted during a postgame interview that his “immature” reaction cost the Timberwolves the game but added that he believes gambling is “hurting our game.”

“I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way,” he said, according to the Athletic.

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, filling in for Chris Finch, who was sick, called Gobert’s actions “unacceptable” given the circumstances.

“He made a visual that was automatic,” Nori said. “He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter.”

Federal investigators discovered that disgraced former referee Tim Donaghy made more than 100 phone calls to Foster during the 2006-07 season. Donaghy resigned in 2007 after admitting to manipulating point spreads and betting on games, and he later leaded guilty to federal charges. Foster, now a 30-year NBA veteran, said the calls were not related to the gambling scandal, and he was not charged with any crime.

Minnesota (44-20) is in a tight race with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. The Timberwolves, who lost All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns to meniscus surgery this week, are seeking their first playoff series victory since 2004.