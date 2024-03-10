By finding the calm within, North Reading weight thrower Abigail Lilley launched herself onto the podium at New Balance Nationals

With nothing to lose and her confidence riding high, Lilley one-upped herself once more.

Earlier on Sunday at New Balance Nationals, Lilley set a personal best by 4 feet to qualify for the championship flight — a major achievement in its own right, after she entered seeded outside the top 15.

As North Reading senior Abigail Lilley stepped to the platform for her final weight throw attempt, she felt a sweeping calm.

On her final attempt, Lilley unleashed a throw of 52 feet, 6.5 inches, breaking a state record that stood since 2012. The throw elevated her to a fourth-place finish, less than two feet behind winner Mary Ella Brooke of Colorado (54-4).

Lilley’s unlikely quest to the record books highlighted the local competition on the final day at the TRACK at New Balance in Brighton.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Lilley said. “I usually feel like I don’t do well in high-pressure events. But today I just stayed very calm, and it allowed me to pull through for a result I wasn’t sure I could achieve.”

Lilley’s effort was noteworthy given she finished third (42-4) at the MIAA Meet of Champions two weeks ago — more than 10 feet shy of her top throw Sunday.

“I didn’t feel like the pressure was too high, because I was just hoping to improve on that [Meet of Champions result],” she said. “I felt pretty hopeful I could do that . . . so I knew anything on top of it would just be fun.”

Earlier in the day, decorated Belmont resident Ellie Shea, who runs for the Emerging Elites club team in Waltham, lined up for the girls’ 1-mile with an eye towards her own state history.

At last year’s New Balance Nationals, Shea’s third-place finish in the mile (4:40.76) was just one second shy of the 45-year-old state record — the final piece missing from her resume, which includes indoor state records in the 1,000-meter (2:44.51), 2-mile (9:49.82), 3,000-meter (9:02.02), and 5,000-meter (15:46.28).

On Sunday, Shea never got within reach of the runaway winner, California’s Sadie Engelhardt (4:36.36). Shea held steady in fourth for the bulk of the race before tailing off in the final lap, resulting in an eighth-place finish (4:48.41).

In the boys’ 1-mile, Northbridge senior Marcus Reilly held on for a third-place finish (4:06.12) behind victor Clay Shively of Kansas (4:00.47).

The University of Michigan-bound Reilly was sidelined for the first two months of the indoor season with an injury to his right calf, which forced him to expedite his training for Sunday’s event.

“I’ve really started focusing on quality over quantity these past four weeks and I really wanted to come out here and compete,” Reilly said. “I think I got the job done.”

Reilly felt an extra layer of responsibility to represent the Bay State.

“Having the event here in Boston is amazing,” Reilly said. “We are definitely an underrated state in terms of talent. So being able to come out here and show the people that Massachusetts is a great state for running, I hope that kind of inspires some people.”

After securing victory at the MIAA Meet of Champions (8:02.60) and a runner-up finish the New England Championships (7:53.27), Brookline’s 4x800 unit secured fifth place Sunday (7:50.15) — falling just short of victorious Westfield, New Jersey (7:46.46).

