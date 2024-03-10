With trade deadline in the past, the Bruins can focus on the rest of season. And possibly a preferred playoff date with Maple Leafs.

That would be the same Maple Leafs team they just beat twice, by an aggregate 8-2, with goalie Jeremy Swayman snuffing out 60 of 62 shots (.968). That also would be the same bunch that yielded two Bruins power-play goals Thursday , the first time the Black and Gold scored a pair on the advantage since Jan. 9.

If the Bruins could manage their next 16 outings like a game clock, their best play of the puck, based on recent results and the standings, would seem to be do everything possible to position themselves to face Toronto in Round 1 of the playoffs.

So, when the second season begins (on or about April 18), bring on that bunch from Toronto the Good, where the Stanley Cup was last paraded through the streets in 1967, the same spring that Bobby Orr tucked away his leather Tacks after his first 61 games.

A first-round matchup with Toronto would steer the Bruins clear of the red-hot Panthers (8-2-0 in their last 10), and we know how that one ended last spring. Tampa Bay, Detroit, the Islanders, and Flyers are possible matchups, but Boston-Toronto, R1, best-of-seven is the emerging fait accompli.

The Leafs haven’t beaten the Bruins in the postseason since 1959, the simple days of the Original Six and two-line offside.

As of Sunday morning, the Panthers held the top spot in the NHL standings with 92 points, also good for a 1-point edge over the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs, with 82 points, were slotted third in the division. A lot can happen the final five weeks of the regular season, but watching Florida pick off the No. 1 spot could be the Bruins’ best hope of making it to Round 2 for the first time since clipping Zdeno Chara’s Capitals in 2021.

The Bruins, 3-0-1 in their last four, looked notably relaxed in in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Penguins, a Fenway Sports Group holding that looked as threadbare as their hardball corporate brethren 2-3 miles up Storrow Drive. Sidney Crosby picked up a lone assist, but otherwise took but one shot (off net) and finished minus-1. A Carl Crawford kind of Saturday afternoon for Sid the Kid.

Linus Ullmark, who acknowledged postgame that he was thrilled to remain in Boston after Friday’s trade deadline, turned back 38 shots, building on a stout 24-save effort in a 3-2 OT loss to the Oilers at TD Garden March 5. It was the Swedish stopper’s first win since Feb. 8. His growing confidence was evident from shot to shot, beaten only by a Kris Letang long laser through traffic that made it 3-1 in the third.

Jake DeBrusk, the Bruin Most Like to be Traded the last two months, looked equally relieved and refreshed. He used his feet, his No. 1 asset, and darted to primo scoring spots, including at 9:36 of the third when he belted home his 15th of the season for the 4-1 lead.

DeBrusk averaged 26 goals the last two seasons. In a contract year, playing in a town he professes to love, he entered the season with 30-35 goals written all over him. Now he’s hoping a late-season rewrite, followed by a throttle-open postseason, can earn him a contract extension. He also is backed by the luxury — if he cares to interpret that way — of choosing from any number of suitors as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

If nothing else, general manager Don Sweeney and crew opted to keep DeBrusk as what appears an in-house rental. They know by now, nearly nine years after drafting him, what he is and what he is not. The rest of the league knows that, too.

When confident and helping to push a line’s pace, DeBrusk is a scoring threat, one who scored four goals in seven playoff games last spring. He can dart into high-danger areas and connect with a quick stick. If only he could get into those spots and hang for a bit, withstand the requisite beating that comes with loitering.

That’s the inside ice that has been the franchise’s postseason bugaboo since the 2019 run to Game 7 of the Cup Final. It remains an unsolved issue.

Getting there is an art. Staying there, knowing you’ll be hammered like a trailer park in a Category 5 hurricane, takes steel will and a harder rib cage. When NHLers say they’ll bleed to win a Cup, don’t believe it until you see the stitches around mouth, nose, and brow that prove it.

The Pat Maroon acquisition on Friday was the front office’s attempt to crack inside ice. No telling if his surgically-repaired back will allow him a chance to get there.

The deadline has come and gone. The Bruins have gone a season-high four consecutive games without allowing their opponents to lead for a second (cumulative 156:28 to 00:00). Their somnambulating power play opened its eyes and went 4 for 11 in those four games.

Most important, they’re getting out front, usually early. Chasing leads had all but worn them out.

“I think everybody’s a little more relaxed,” said coach Jim Montgomery, who sounded more relieved himself after the deadline ended and left his band intact. “Because you just never know, right?”

In Friday morning’s workout, Montgomery noted, he put his charges through a “no thinking” session of simple drills and shinny.

“Because,” he explained, “you just want the guys to sweat and not overtax them. If you tried to do anything that would be structured, you’d get nothing out of them.”

On Saturday, noted Montgomery, he could tell in their “body language” that things were different. Everyone had exhaled. He got plenty out of them.

“Because they’re relaxed mentally,” he added, “their play is more relaxed.”

Sixty-six games down and potentially 44 more to go. Question is, will Friday’s deep breath lead to a deep run?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.