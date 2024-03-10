Patriots finalizing trade of QB Mac Jones to Jaguars

The Patriots are finalizing a trade to send quarterback Mac Jones to Jacksonville, a source confirmed to the Globe.

The deal, which can’t be completed until the start of the league year on Wednesday, would reportedly be in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Jones, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2021, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but suffered through two rough seasons since then. This past year, he was benched multiple times in favor of backup Bailey Zappe, and he was relegated to the role of third-string quarterback in the regular-season finale against the Jets.