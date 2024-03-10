Patriots finalizing trade of QB Mac Jones to Jaguars

The Patriots are finalizing a trade to send quarterback Mac Jones to Jacksonville, a source confirmed to the Globe.
The deal, which can’t be completed until the start of the league year on Wednesday, would reportedly be in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Jones, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2021, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but suffered through two rough seasons since then. This past year, he was benched multiple times in favor of backup Bailey Zappe, and he was relegated to the role of third-string quarterback in the regular-season finale against the Jets.
In three seasons in the NFL, Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes, thrown for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.
Asked about the quarterback situation last month, and Jones’s status in particular, new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that “right now, everything is on the table.”
“We’re just still working through that process,” Van Pelt said when asked if he could envision Jones starting for the Patriots in 2024. “When then time comes, I’m sure it’ll be a collaborative effort, and we’ll make the right decisions.”
A native of North Florida, Jones now gets a chance for a fresh start with the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Patriots move forward with a quarterback depth chart headed by Zappe and Nathan Rourke, while presumably keeping one eye on free agency and next month’s NFL Draft.
Christopher Price and Nicole Yang