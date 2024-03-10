Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, Super Bowl XLIX hero, announces retirement

“I am retired,” Butler said. “I did the best I can do. Walking away from the game feeling comfortable. Everybody can do more, but I’m satisfied with my career. It’s time to move on and transition.”

The 34-year-old Butler, who made the game-saving play in Super Bowl XLIX when he picked off Seattle’s Russell Wilson on the goal line, told Houston television station KPRC over the weekend that he was happy with everything he accomplished in his career.

Butler said he’s interested in moving into the world of writing, telling reporters he wants to work on a book about his life, as well as movie scripts. He said he also might give standup comedy a shot.

“There’s a lot of things I can do,” he said. “I want to keep myself busy.”

Butler was in the Super Bowl spotlight a few years after his memorable interception, as he ended up not playing any defensive snaps in New England’s 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Asked over the weekend about Bill Belichick keeping him out of the game, Butler said it was a “coach’s decision,” but said more information could be forthcoming in his bio.

“Whenever I drop the book, I’ll put more details into [it],” he said. “For the most part, it was a coach’s decision.”

He does have good memories of his time in New England.

“It was great. to play with Tom Brady and to play with so many great players, win so many games, for the first four years and go to three Super Bowls,” said Butler. “People play a long time and never got even close to a Super Bowl. To play with so may great players, it’s truly a blessing. To be able to play for the Kraft family, man, good people.”

