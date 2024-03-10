Hannah Brandt scores twice as PWHL Boston finally cracks New York in overtime

Hannah Brandt scored two goals, including the winner 1:48 into overtime, and PWHL Boston beat New York, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
The visitors were looking for their third victory in as many tries against Boston and at Tsongas Center, where Boston was just 2-4-2 entering Sunday’s play. Brandt kept that from happening, sparking an extra-session 2-on-1 when she stole Jade Downie-Landry’s cross-ice pass.
Brandt left a drop pass for Jamie Lee Rattray, whose shot went over a sprawling Micah Zandee-Hart and was stopped by New York goalie Abigail Levy. Brandt was alone on the doorstep, however, and quickly slotted the rebound home to the delight of the announced 4,607.
Advertisement
Boston (7-6-2) had all five shots in the overtime, and a 46-23 advantage for the game. Levy had a season-high 43 saves for league-worst New York (6-7-3).
Hannah Brandt is the hero.— Jason Cooke (@cookejournalism) March 10, 2024
Her second goal of the game comes in overtime. Boston wins, 3-2, and the Tsongas Center erupts.@TheHockeyNewsW @IanKennedyCK pic.twitter.com/xmnDdo28aw
The win gave Boston, sitting in the fourth and final playoff spot, some breathing room with 21 points. New York, which has lost five in a row, remains at 16.
Brandt gave Boston the lead only 3:57 in, firing from behind the goal line and banking in her third of the season off Levy’s back. Yet despite Boston holding a 27-9 edge in shots midway through the second, Schroeder kept it a one-goal game, helping kill off three Boston power-plays.
New York then took the lead with two goals in 2:07 late in the period. Elizabeth Giguère got her first with a nice move across the top of the crease before turning and lifting the puck back over Emma Söderberg at 16:21. Jaime Bourbonnais got her third at 18:28, a slap shot from the point that made it through traffic.
Söderberg’s start was her first since Feb. 14, though she played the third period of Wednesday’s loss at Toronto in relief of Aerin Frankel, who’d started six straight.
Advertisement
Sophie Shirley tied it at 2 at 5:22 of the third, finding space in the left circle and snapping past Levy.
Shirley we need to see that one again pic.twitter.com/TkvJGe5V2N— PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) March 10, 2024