Hannah Brandt scores twice as PWHL Boston finally cracks New York in overtime

Brandt left a drop pass for Jamie Lee Rattray, whose shot went over a sprawling Micah Zandee-Hart and was stopped by New York goalie Abigail Levy. Brandt was alone on the doorstep, however, and quickly slotted the rebound home to the delight of the announced 4,607.

The visitors were looking for their third victory in as many tries against Boston and at Tsongas Center, where Boston was just 2-4-2 entering Sunday’s play. Brandt kept that from happening, sparking an extra-session 2-on-1 when she stole Jade Downie-Landry’s cross-ice pass.

Hannah Brandt scored two goals, including the winner 1:48 into overtime, and PWHL Boston beat New York, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

Advertisement

Boston (7-6-2) had all five shots in the overtime, and a 46-23 advantage for the game. Levy had a season-high 43 saves for league-worst New York (6-7-3).

The win gave Boston, sitting in the fourth and final playoff spot, some breathing room with 21 points. New York, which has lost five in a row, remains at 16.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Brandt gave Boston the lead only 3:57 in, firing from behind the goal line and banking in her third of the season off Levy’s back. Yet despite Boston holding a 27-9 edge in shots midway through the second, Schroeder kept it a one-goal game, helping kill off three Boston power-plays.

New York then took the lead with two goals in 2:07 late in the period. Elizabeth Giguère got her first with a nice move across the top of the crease before turning and lifting the puck back over Emma Söderberg at 16:21. Jaime Bourbonnais got her third at 18:28, a slap shot from the point that made it through traffic.

Söderberg’s start was her first since Feb. 14, though she played the third period of Wednesday’s loss at Toronto in relief of Aerin Frankel, who’d started six straight.

Advertisement

Sophie Shirley tied it at 2 at 5:22 of the third, finding space in the left circle and snapping past Levy.