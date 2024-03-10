Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox finish two-game sweep of Rays in Dominican Republic

BREAKDOWN: With the Red Sox trailing, 5-2, in the sixth inning, the Sox exploded for five runs, one on a Ceddanne Rafaela solo homer and the other four on Bobby Dalbec’s grand slam. The Sox had been playing from behind after starter Garrett Whitlock showed a high-octane fastball in the first (up to 97 miles per hour) but faded as his outing progressed, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3⅓ innings. Santo Domingo native Joely Rodriguez closed out the win with a scoreless ninth.

NEXT: On Monday, the Red Sox will return to Fort Myers for a 1:05 p.m. game against the Pirates at JetBlue. Cooper Criswell will start against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter. The game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI.

