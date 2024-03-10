Russell Wilson will sign with Steelers, officially ending disastrous tenure with Broncos

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night, and will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary.

Russell Wilson will continue his career with the Steelers, the quarterback recently dumped by Denver announcing on Sunday night he’s headed to Pittsburgh.

The Broncos announced last week they will release Wilson after the league year begins March 13. It is a spectacular fall just two years after Denver traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to Seattle for the former Super Bowl champion.

Wilson went 11-19 over two disappointing seasons for the Broncos, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. Denver acquired him, along with a fourth-round pick, for two first rounders, two second rounds, a fifth rounder, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Wilson spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle, which drafted him in the third round (75th overall) in 2012. A nine-time Pro Bowler, he was 104-52-1 with the Seahawks, winning the 2014 Super Bowl before losing in 2015 to the Patriots on Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception. In Seattle, Wilson passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions. Three times he has finished in the top four for Offensive Player of the Year.

The Broncos, who signed Wilson to a five-year $242 million contract just 18 months ago, will be left with an NFL-record $89 million in dead money.