Scottie Scheffler unstoppable in five-shot victory at Arnold Palmer Invitational

He wound up winning by five shots, the largest margin at Bay Hill since Tiger Woods in 2012. And it came a week before Scheffler defends his title at The Players Championship, which had been his last official PGA Tour win.

Scheffler made every important putt to build a three-shot lead at the turn and then poured it on with a game so complete he closed with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 66 — the lowest score by two shots in the final round — while playing in the last group.

Scottie Scheffler became the No. 1 player in golf with his sublime tee-to-green game. He got hot with the putter Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., and was simply unstoppable.

All that held him back over the last year was the putter. Scheffler switched to a mallet model this week, but far more important was keeping quiet between the ears, thinking more about the stroke than the outcome.

Both were superb. He made every putt inside 15 feet on the weekend to win at Bay Hill for the second time in three years.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark did the best at trying to stay close, and he was two shots behind through eight holes. But it all turned so quickly. Clark drove into the rough and made bogey on the ninth hole and then didn’t make another birdieu ntil the par-5 16th. He shot 70.

Scheffler made a pair of birdie putts in the 7-foot range to start the back nine, and then he showed more emotion than usual with a 35-foot birdie on the 15th that turned the final round into a runaway.

Scheffler, who now has seven PGA Tour titles, picked up $4 million for winning this signature event. He finished at 15-under 273.

Clark birdied the 18th for a reasonable consolation prize. He earned $2.2 million as the runner-up.

Shane Lowry, the former British Open champion who started the final round tied with Scheffler, was off his game from the start. He had three bogeys in seven holes and played the final 10 holes without a bogey for a 72 to finish alone in third.

Russell Henley and Will Zalatoris each had a 72 and tied for fourth. Zalatoris secured a spot in the British Open for having the lowest score among players not already exempt.

Bailey Tardy celebrates with her trophy after winning the LPGA Blue Bay golf tournament at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club. AFP via Getty Images

LPGA — Bailey Tardy picked up her first victory on the LPGA Tour, shooting 7-under 65 in the final round of the Blue Bay tournament on China’s southern island of Hainan to win by four strokes ahead of Sarah Schmelzel.

Tardy had a 19-under 269 total for the 72-hole event.

Schmelzel closed with a 69. Ayaka Furue finished in third place, five strokes back after a 65.

Lydia Ko, who held the lead in China with Tardy and Schmelzel after three rounds, finished with a 71, six strokes behind thewinner.

A victory by Ko would have earned her enough points for entry into the LPGA’s Hall of Fame. It also would have been her 21st win on the LPGA Tour and her second this season.

Matteo Manassero, here teeing off on No. 13, birdied his last four holes to win the Jonsson Workwear Open. Stuart Franklin/Getty

European — Matteo Manassero broke through with his first European tour win in nearly 11 years, shooting 6-under 66 after a storm delay for a three-stroke victory at the Jonsson Workwear Open in Edenvale, South Africa.

Once a prodigy in European golf, the now 30-year-old Italian picked up the win by making four birdies in his last four holes to finish at 26 under.

Thriston Lawrence (63), Shaun Norris (68), and Jordan Smith (68) ended in a tie for second.

Manassero became the tour’s youngest winner at the age of 17 years and 188 days in 2010 at the Castelló Masters Costa Azahar in Spain. He won four times in a three-year stretch to start his career, with one of the victories coming at the tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Manassero was leading by one shot on the 17th when storms prompted a delay of almost 2½ hours in the final round at Glendower Golf Club.

Manassero, ranked No. 381, had struggled since those first four victories and dropped off the tour. He only regained his card at the end of last year after some time on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

Manassero shot a career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round.

It was the third consecutive week for the European tour in Africa, and the second week of a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour.

The European tour will have five tournaments in Asia before starting the European portion of its schedule in late May.

Abraham Ancer conquered the rain and a three-man playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational in Hong Kong. Lintao Zhang/Getty

LIV — Abraham Ancer regained just enough of the composure that helped him pull out to a five-stroke lead after two rounds to beat Cameron Smith and Paul Casey in a playoff and win the inaugural tournament in Hong Kong.

Ancer’s comfortable lead at the start of the final round gradually disappeared with the Mexican struggling to keep pace with the chasing pack after a 2-over round of 72 at Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Casey’s 6-under 64 final round pulled him even with Ancer while Smith shot 4 under to secure a place in the playoff with the trio finishing at 13 under for the tournament.

With heavy rain falling, Ancer rediscovered his touch to find the fairway with his opening drive of the first playoff hole on the 18th while Casey and Smith pushed theirs right and left, respectively. His spectacular approach shot set up a short birdie putt that he converted while Casey and Smith both finished with bogeys.