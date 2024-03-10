Southborough’s Alex Karaban leads contentious UConn rally past Providence

Hurley spent much of the last minute of the Huskies’ 74-60 victory over PC jawing with a Friars fan in the second row. The coach of the defending NCAA champions also waved his arms to encourage the considerable contingent of fans rooting for the road team, then left the court with both index fingers raised in the air.

“I just told him, ‘I’ve got a national championship ring, and we won the regular season in the Big East, and we’re champions,’” Hurley said. “‘And you should shut up, and you shouldn’t be running your mouth at that point in the game. You know, just get out of here. You know? Just go.’”

Advertisement

Southborough’s Alex Karaban scored 16 points and Tristen Newton had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as second-ranked UConn bounced back after falling behind, 15-2, early in the regular-season finale. Stephon Castle added 14 points for the Huskies (28-3, 18-2 Big East), who finished with four straight wins and 18 victories in their last 19 games.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m not going to lie, it felt pretty good,” said Hurley, who previously coached at PC rival Rhode Island and was 0-5 in the building originally known as the Providence Civic Center. “I’ve had to eat [expletive] in this building a bunch.”

Big East Player of the Year candidate Devin Carter scored 24 points with 15 rebounds for Providence (19-12, 10-10) and finished the season as the conference’s leading scorer. The Friars fell to 2-4 versus ranked teams this season.

“Disappointing effort. Disappointing outcome. Disappointment all around,” coach Kim English said. “Got off to a really good start, obviously, and then immaturity set in. You’re not going to knock a team out five minutes into the game.”

Advertisement

The Friars scored 15 of the first 17 points, including a free throw when Hurley was called for a technical foul for arguing with the referees. PC led 19-9 before UConn scored 30 of the next 35 points, tying it 21-all when English was called for a technical.

The Huskies took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Castle and Newton, then added a couple more 3s from Karaban and Cam Spencer during a 15-0 run that made it 42-24 at halftime.

Providence did not make a basket in the last 8:46 of the first half.

“Didn’t expect quite that start,” Hurley said. “I just think they jumped us.”