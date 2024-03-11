This week’s TV: ‘Apples Never Fall,’ a Paul Simon doc, and a crackdown on password sharing

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the company has joined those streamers that have already announced a crackdown on subscribers who share their accounts with too many other people. As Max top exec JB Perrette put it, the effort will be “starting later this year and into ‘25, which is another growth opportunity for us.”

Jaywalkers are bad. But password sharers are the worst. Or at least that’s what the streaming services are starting to think, as they struggle to keep up-up-upping their subscription numbers to please Wall Street.

So sit down, kids, Mommy and Daddy need to talk to you about something. Netflix started the squeeze last year, and it helped the company add a significant number of new paid users. Disney (including Disney+ and Hulu) is starting its own clampdown this spring and summer. And Max will join the club later this year.

As the crackdown continues, those living outside of their household will be encouraged to pay an additional fee or buy their own subscriptions, depending on the service. Seven years ago, Netflix tweeted “Love is sharing a password,” but, alas, the stock market has other ideas.

TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Liane Moriarty is becoming another Harlan Coben, as her novels — including “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” — are almost systematically being turned into TV adaptations. The latest is her 2021 mystery “Apples Never Fall,” now a seven-episode miniseries premiering Thursday on Peacock. In it, the lives of retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening) are shaken up when a mysterious woman befriends them and moves into their empty nest. (Preview here.) When Joy disappears, joy disappears, and the four adult Delaney kids — played by Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan Turner, and Essie Randles — try to figure out who dun dunit.

From left: Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, and Natasha Behnam in Max's "The Girls on the Bus." Nicole Rivelli/Max

2. As the election approaches, Max has a new drama series that follows four female political journalists covering a (fictitious) presidential campaign. Inspired by Amy Chozick’s nonfiction book “Chasing Hillary,” “The Girls on the Bus” stars Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, and Christina Elmore as the journalists, who form a kind of family despite being competitors. (Trailer here.) Also in the cast of the show, which premieres Thursday: Griffin Dunne, Scott Foley, Mark Consuelos, and Brandon Scott.

3. Russell T Davies, creator of the 2005 revival of “Doctor Who,” “A Very English Scandal” with Hugh Grant, the original “Queer as Folk,” and the HBO drama “Years and Years,” has a three-parter coming to “Masterpiece.” Called “Nolly” (trailer here), it’s based on the true story of Noele Gordon, a popular British TV star in the 1960s and ‘70s whose abrupt firing from the soap opera “Crossroads” in 1981 made headlines (here she is). Need more British excellence? Helena Bonham Carter stars, along with Mark Gatiss and Augustus Prew. It premieres on GBH 2 Sunday at 9 p.m., followed at 10 p.m. by another “Masterpiece” miniseries called “Alice and Jack,” in which, “One Day”-like, we chart a complex relationship across the decades. Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough star (trailer).

4. Tobias Menzies — he was Prince Philip for two seasons on “The Crown” — stars as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton in Apple TV+’s seven-parter “Manhunt.” After the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, Stanton goes on a search for the killer, John Wilkes Booth (played by Anthony Boyle of “Masters of the Air”). The show, based on James Swanson’s book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” features Hamish Linklater as Lincoln, Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln, Matt Walsh as Booth conspirator Dr. Samuel Mudd, and Patton Oswalt as a detective (trailer here). It premieres Friday.

Paul Simon, shown performing in Central Park in 2021, is the subject of the Alex Gibney documentary “In Restless Dreams," premiering Sunday on MGM+. Evan Agostini/Invision

5. He’s certainly no one-trick pony, nor is he fakin’ it. He’s older — he’s 82 — and I’m betting (I have no proof) that he’s still crazy after all these years. OK, so maybe he can’t run . . . but his brilliance keeps bouncing back like a red rubber ball. It’s not slip slidin’ away, as his most recent album, “Seven Psalms,” shows. He could write a song about the moon, say, and it would likely be something so right and keep the customer satisfied. OK, maybe I think too much. I’m referring to Paul Simon, who’s getting the documentary treatment by Alex Gibney. Called “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” the two-parter premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on MGM+. (Trailer here.)

CHANNEL SURFING

“Girls5eva” The comedy returns for a third season, now on Netflix instead of Max. Netflix, Thursday

“NAACP Image Awards” The 55th-annual presentation. BET, VH1, CBS, Saturday, 8 p.m.

“The Bloody Hundredth” A documentary on the real 100th Bomb Group from “Masters of the Air.” Tom Hanks narrates. Apple TV+, Friday

