Pretty in pale: The trend on the Oscar red carpet this year was subtle

The Oscar red carpet was a washout. Bold colors were (mostly) out of the picture, as actresses opted for colors typically found on mother-of-the-bride dresses. Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in powder blue, Emma Stone bravely stepped forward in aquamarine, Ariana Grande hoisted around a pale pink parachute (perhaps it was a dress?), and Emily Blunt shimmered in muted cream. Her husband, John Krasinski, attempted to coordinate in a cream tuxedo but ruined the moment by wearing black shoes with his all-white ensemble. C’mon John! Look in the mirror before you leave the house. Here are a few of our favorites, along with some of the looks that were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The “Poor Things” actress made the best case for the return of formal peplum — otherwise known as shoulder pads for the hips — in an aquamarine custom Louis Vuitton strapless corset top with a dangerously dramatic peplum detail, and a floor-length skirt. Lost in photos was the seashell pattern. While technically not a mermaid dress, Emma Stone was about as close to a mermaid as one could find at the Dolby Theatre. This is definitely a “don’t try this at home” moment. Only a red carpet veteran like Stone could make a color once reserved for institutional cafeterias feel fresh again.

Lupita Nyong'o and British actor Joseph Quinn at the Oscars Sunday. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG’O

Nyong’o wasn’t nominated this year, but her dress was a winner. The “Little Monsters” actress brought vintage glamour to the red carpet in a baby blue custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown. While the color may have been subtle, the sartorial details were not. This dress had everything: a plunging neckline, crystal beads, feathers, and a peplum waist. Even better, Nyong’o’s dress perfectly coordinated with the powder blue Louis Vuitton gown worn by best supporting actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. When the two embraced, it looked as if a stylist had planned the pairing.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the Oscars Sunday. Emma McIntyre/Getty

KIRSTEN DUNST

Was it too subtle, or just right? This is a controversial call, but we’re going to say Dunst’s whisper of a gown was perfection. There was something freeing about seeing the actress in a minimalist, yet still glamorous, blush-pink Gucci silk gown. There was no statement necklace, or complicated tangle of bracelets competing for attention. Her sole accessories were earrings and her husband. The only actor who went more minimal than Dunst was John Cena, who wore nothing but an envelope while presenting the award for best costume design. While we’re at it, let’s give Cena an award for best dressed as well.

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars Sunday. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

RITA MORENO

THIS is how it’s done, children. Moreno was fearless, fierce, ferocious, and fabulous (of course) as she owned the red carpet. What becomes a legend most? In Moreno’s case, it was a powerful midnight black hourglass gown from Badgley Mischka with a carefree pixie cut. The 92-year-old actress highlighted the night’s second sartorial trend: black. Actresses who ignored the muted colors memo opted for black. Even Barbie herself (Margot Robbie) left the pink to America Ferrera and Arianna Grade while she opted for a strapless black Versace dress with a structured bodice and draped waistline.

Catherine O'Hara at the Oscars Sunday. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

CATHERINE O’HARA

A large honorable mention goes to O’Hara and her liquid black full-length gown. She simultaneously referenced two of our favorite O’Hara pop culture moments with one look. It was a chic mash-up of Moira Rose’s “The Crowening” look with shades of Delia Deetz’s “Beetlejuice” party ensemble. That reminds us. It’s time for both a “Schitt’s Creek” movie and a “Beetlejuice” sequel.

And the winner of the worst dressed award is... CYNTHIA ERIVO

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

There were plenty of fashion flops at this year’s Oscars, but none more terrifying than Cynthia Erivo’s reptile green Louis Vuitton gown. The best way to describe the dress is “Godzilla goes to prom.” Her gown finally brought consensus among the denizens of social media who unanimously found it scarier than Godzilla himself. Green was a logical color choice for Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the forthcoming “Wicked” movie. The silhouette of the dress, however, was truly monstrous.









Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.