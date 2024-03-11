‘Queen of Clubland’ Martha Wash was determined to be seen as well as heard

Incredibly, the same thing happened the year before when Wash sang for the group Black Box on the hit “Everybody, Everybody.” In both cases, she took legal action. “I sued, I won, and I put it behind me,” she says succinctly in a phone interview, referencing the out-of-court settlements that took place.

“Everybody dance now!” If you were alive in the ‘90s — or have been on a dance floor since then — you’ve likely heard Martha Wash screaming those three words. But when “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory came out in 1990, Wash was nowhere to be found in the credits, or the video , which showed a younger, skinnier singer.

Advertisement

In recent years, Wash has become recognized as someone who stood up for herself long before the current push for artists’ rights. Asked if she was warned she’d get blacklisted when she filed her lawsuits, Wash says, “I thought about it myself, but I felt more pushed by the fans. They kept saying: ‘We know this is not you. We know this is not who we see on the TV.’ ”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Wash had already earned her title “Queen of Clubland.” She was half of Two Tons O’ Fun, the backup singers for queer disco icon Sylvester. Renamed the Weather Girls, Wash and Izora Armstead had their own hit with “It’s Raining Men,” a song that had been turned down by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand. Wash was equally skeptical when she was played the song by Paul Jabara, who co-wrote it with Paul Shaffer. “I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding, no one is going to buy that song!’ What I didn’t realize was that the gay community would snatch that song and make it a theme for themselves!”

It’s no surprise to anyone who has heard Wash sing that her roots are in the Pentecostal church. But while Summer ran into controversy over whether her religious views conflicted with her gay fanbase, Wash, who performed at Boston Pride in 2018, says “it didn’t bother me.”

Advertisement

“I think my family at the time was more concerned about me singing secular music than my being around gay people. But it all worked out in the end, and my parents supported me and at times came to our shows.”

Once a regular at KISS-108 concerts, Wash is playing the Regent Theatre in Arlington Saturday night with the First Ladies of Disco, a revue of dance divas backed by a full band and singers, rather than the pre-recorded tracks they’re usually paired with on disco revival shows. The tour, which originated as a book of interviews with author James Arena, also includes Chic lead singer Norma Jean Wright, Curtis Mayfield collaborator Linda Clifford, “Ring My Bell” hitmaker Anita Ward, and actress/comedian Marsha Warfield.

Wash now has complete artistic control over her music, which she releases on her own label. A 2013 version of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” frequently shows up on her setlists. In 2020, she made an excellent if underheard record, “Love & Conflict,” that found her in a convincing vintage soul music setting.

“I never wanted to just do dance music my whole life,” she says. “Sometimes it doesn’t always hit my fans the first time, but I tell them, ‘Keep listening!’ ”

Advertisement

Noah Schaffer can be reached at noahschaffer@yahoo.com.

FIRST LADIES OF DISCO

With Marsha Wash, Norma Jean Wright, Linda Clifford, Anita Ward, and Marsha Warfield. At the Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. March 16 at 7 p.m. $49-$69. regenttheatre.com