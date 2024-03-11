Amid Oscars events, Robert Kraft keeps focus on antisemitism foundation

Kraft, one of the sponsors of the annual EJAF event — which raised more than $10.8 million Sunday to help end the AIDS epidemic — founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019. The foundation ran a television ad during Academy Awards ceremony.

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife, Dana Blumberg, wore a pin as well: a blue square highlighting efforts to combat antisemitism.

LOS ANGELES — A number of actors and others in the film industry wore red circular pins at Sunday’s Oscars signifying their support for Artists4Ceasefire, a group urging President Biden and members of Congress to “call for an immediate de-escalation and [cease-fire] in Gaza and Israel.”

”We are trying to educate people who don’t understand the severity of the problem and the hate that’s going on, and we want them to not remain silent, but to stand up and speak out when they see something wrong,” said Kraft, who arrived at the viewing party shortly before the 4 p.m. start of the Academy Awards.

”The hate going on in America is very disturbing. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen things like they are now and those of us who are in a position to stand up and push back have to do that and so that is what Dana and I are doing,” said Kraft, who added that he and his family have committed $150 million to the foundation. “We live in the United States of America and every synagogue in this country has an armed police guard in front and inside. Think about that. It’s not right.”

Kraft, 82, wore a blue velvet blazer, dark pants, and his trademark sneakers, while his wife, 50, wore a gold sequined halter dress and gold sandals.

When asked how he is feeling about his NFL team’s future amid many changes — including a new head coach in Jerod Mayo — Kraft said he is “hopeful”and that he “has confidence” in the rebuilding process.

“It’s a tough business,” he said. “It’s very competitive.”

David Furnish, chair of the EJAF board of directors,

called Kraft’s work to combat antisemitism “highly important.”

”I hate to see any community that’s stigmatized. I hate to see any community that’s singled out and isolated,” he said. “In my mind, we’re all God’s children and we all deserve love and respect and support and equality. So I think what Bob’s doing is fantastic.”

Furnish added: “It’s a lot of what we try to do with the Elton John AIDS Foundation where we try to address hate and stigma in the LGBTQ communities.”

Sunday’s event, held in West Hollywood Park, included a performance by the R&B soul/pop trio Gabriels — who brought Elton John on stage for a rousing rendition of his 1977 song “Are You Ready for Love” — and an auction where a bedazzled Yamaha piano signed by John sold for more than $360,000.

”I think we have to strive for a boundary-less world and a united world. I’m just tired of people who, unfortunately, use division as a way of gaining power,” Furnish said. “It’s hurting our society and it’s pushing us apart.”

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.