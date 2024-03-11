At SpeakEasy, a moving ‘Cost of Living’ reveals its riches

In that regard, director Alex Lonati’s moving production of “Cost of Living” at SpeakEasy Stage Company benefits immeasurably from the presence of Lewis D. Wheeler in her cast.

But no matter how strong a play may seem on the page, success or failure are ultimately defined, of course, by execution on the stage.

Wheeler delivers one of the best performances of his career. He plays an unemployed truck driver named Eddie in Majok’s Pulitzer-winning drama about disability, social class, compassion, loneliness, and what it takes to get through this world.

Advertisement

There’s a gasp-inducing scene in “Cost of Living” that you won’t soon forget, but Majok mostly eschews pyrotechnics and focuses on the challenges — not just physical and logistical, but emotional and psychological — faced by people with disabilities and their caregivers. Students who are studying the craft of playwriting at colleges in and around Boston should check out “Cost of Living” to see how it’s done.

Wheeler draws us in from the beginning, with a lengthy monologue by Eddie in a bar. “Cost of Living” could fall apart before it’s really begun if Wheeler over-emphasized Eddie’s dese-dem-dose vernacular, as so many actors do when portraying blue-collar characters.

But there’s not a false note in Wheeler’s portrayal, in that opening monologue or any of the scenes that follow.

Eddie is trying to mend fences with his embittered ex-wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), who was in a serious car accident and is now quadriplegic. Ani remains furious about Eddie’s infidelity when they were married. Gould nicely balances Ani’s wrathful force with glimpses of the fear and vulnerability that lie beneath — and there are traces, too, of longing for the marriage that might have been.

The Eddie-Ani narrative runs parallel to a story line involving John (Sean Leviashvili), an affluent, arrogant graduate student with cerebral palsy, and Jess (Gina Fonseca), his caregiver. Jess is a Princeton graduate and first-generation Cuban immigrant.

Advertisement

Gina Fonseca and Sean Leviashvili in "Cost of Living" at SpeakEasy Stage Company. Nile Scott Studios

While John’s air of entitlement is evident, Leviashvili keeps him just this side of complete jerkitude. Daily life for John is no picnic; there are blows to his pride that earn our sympathy.

Jess, meanwhile, is working multiple jobs as she struggles to make ends meet. The full depth of that struggle becomes clearer much later in the play. Fonseca is superb throughout “Cost of Living.” When Jess experiences a hugely demoralizing turn of events, Fonseca almost instantaneously conveys the range of her emotions: quiet devastation, then anger, then a resolve to act.

“Cost of Living” premiered in 2016 at Williamstown Theatre Festival, with Wendell Pierce in the role of Eddie, and had a brief run on Broadway two years ago. Majok has stipulated that in all productions, the roles of Ani and John must be played by actors with disabilities. Gould and Leviashvili have cerebral palsy.

Janie E. Howland’s abstract scenic design for the SpeakEasy production features nearly a dozen windows within which can be glimpsed spectral figures. In an illustration of her versatility, Howland also designed the set for the Lyric Stage Company of Boston’s current production of Ronán Noone’s “Thirst,” set in 1912.

While Eddie’s offer to become Ani’s caregiver is clearly driven by a guilty conscience, something bigger also seems to be in the mix — something Eddie is discovering about himself, perhaps, about being a fuller, better human being. The lived-in specificity of Wheeler’s portrayal makes us care about the outcome.

Advertisement

Wheeler is the son of the late David C. Wheeler, founder and leader of Theatre Company of Boston, and the late Bronia Wheeler, a highly respected actress and teacher. He is married to Amanda Collins, a splendid actress.

The Theatre Company of Boston was an early proving ground for a staggering number of future stars, such as Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Stockard Channing, Jon Voigt, Blythe Danner, Robert Duvall, Hector Elizondo, Spalding Gray, and James Woods. A young Matt Damon took David Wheeler’s Introduction to Theater Arts class at Harvard, as well as a directing class.

Boston actors grew accustomed to seeing Wheeler père et fils in the audience, seated side by side, before David died in 2012 at the age of 86. (Bronia Wheeler died in 2017.)

I only met David Wheeler once. It was in a theater, and he sharply upbraided me over a review I’d written about a Company One production of Suzan-Lori Parks’s “The Book of Grace.” He had directed it, with Lewis as assistant director. It was a treat — I mean this — to be barked at by a legend.

From what others have told me about his closeness with his son, I think he’d be gratified to see Lewis carrying forward the Wheeler legacy on Boston stages. The rest of us are too.

Advertisement

COST OF LIVING

Play by Martyna Majok. Directed by Alex Lonati. Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Through March 30. Tickets start at $25. 617-933-8600, SpeakEasyStage.com

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.