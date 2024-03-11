So you think coding can make you lots of money? AI may change that.

Once upon a time, parents urged their kids to become doctors or lawyers — and plenty still do. But both medicine and law necessitate years of postgraduate study. A job as a software engineer can land you a six-figure income at 22. No surprise, then, that when I Googled “coding camp near me,” I got an array of options for kids as young as six. Spend your summer learning Scratch, Python, Java!

In 1996, fewer than 25,000 students nationwide received undergraduate degrees in computer science. By 2021, that number had quadrupled to more than 100,000. The National Association of Colleges and Employers reported that those with CS degrees had a higher average salary than those in any other major.

It didn’t take college students — or their parents — long to realize that a degree in computer science was a golden ticket.

But now the gravy train may be about to end — in a way that not only shocks budding software engineers, but also threatens the hefty salaries of mid-career professionals.

In February, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang turned heads when he told the World Government Summit that “over the course of the last 10, 15 years, almost everybody who sits on a stage like this would tell you it is vital that children learn computer science.” Now, he said, “it’s almost exactly the opposite.” Because artificial intelligence systems can now help create software — and they’ll only get better.

Nvidia has benefited tremendously from demand for the hardware that fuels AI, sending its stock surging from about $130 a share in 2021 to nearly $900 today. And Huang has become Wall Street’s go-to AI guru.

But is he right? With all the talk about AI’s promise and peril, is there enormous upheaval coming to software jobs — and the people and places that rely on them?

Yes, says Matt Welsh, a former professor of computer science at Harvard. A “massive shift” is on the horizon — though he doesn’t believe it will happen overnight.

“I’ve seen trends come and go,” notes Welsh, who worked at Apple and Google before co-founding Fixie.ai. “I’ve seen technologies emerge over time. I’ve never seen anything like AI, in terms of the pace of innovation and the dramatic effect it’s having on the whole industry. Not the introduction of personal computers. Not the iPhone. Not the internet. None of these things have had quite a dramatic effect in this [short] period of time.”

He says that programming has long been a kind of “priesthood,” an exclusive club for the lucky few. But that’s not going to last.

Soon, much as Huang has predicted, “programming” will become something that anyone can do. Because the language that you’ll need to program won’t be Java or C++. It’ll be English.

Late last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk argued that AI could be the “most disruptive force in history” and that “there will come a point where no job is needed.”

Welsh believes that the disruption to the tech industry will come in two waves. First, an initial phase in which software engineers using ChatGPT or Microsoft’s Copilot become considerably more productive. And, for many, that phase is already underway.

Increased productivity may allow tech companies to reduce the number of engineers on the payroll while maintaining the same level of output. “If you just look across the software industry, the vast majority of it is people doing things that are extremely mundane and easy to automate at some point in the not-too-distant future,” he says.

But the second wave will likely bring much more disruption, Welsh argues. That will happen “when we stop needing programmers to write these programs in the first place... and that, I think, is not something that anyone in the industry is prepared for.” This change, he believes, will start to unfold over the next several years.

In November, the job site ResumeBuilder polled 750 leaders at businesses “that currently or plan to use AI in 2024″ and discovered that more than a third “say the technology replaced workers this year,” and close to half believe that “AI will lead to layoffs in 2024.” Forty-two percent of workers, meanwhile, worry about how AI might affect their job, according to a survey by CNBC and SurveyMonkey.

When I challenged Welsh on the notion that an entire industry — and millions of careers — could be turned upside down, he countered with history. Disruption has come for industry after industry, he said. Highly skilled people once wove cloth. Now, for the most part, sophisticated machines weave cloth. And across the manufacturing sector, millions of jobs have been lost — or drastically altered — over the past century.

But what about the low quality of AI-generated code? A recent research paper argued that code written with an AI assistant tended to resemble the not-so-hot work of an “itinerant contributor.”

Welsh likens this to a story of burritos and lasagna. “The invention of the microwave in American homes enabled people to plop a frozen burrito into the microwave and have a meal in two minutes,” he notes. “Was this meal as nutritious and good as the homemade lasagna that mom would have made in the oven for four hours? No. But was it sustenance and calories? Yes.”

Still, it’s a huge topic of debate, and not everyone is convinced that the rise of AI will lead to a massive restructuring of the industry.

Jonathan Bell, an assistant professor of computer science at Northeastern, says he’s certainly seen an AI-powered surge in engineers’ productivity. But he believes that if the stakes are high on the software you’re building, you’re going to want a human defining and refining the problem — and, crucially, running quality control.

Bell, who studies how automation affects coders, is currently working on software to help facilitate Northeastern’s doctoral admissions process: “Could I ask some large language model thing to write that entire piece of software for me? Possibly. Would I want to trust that it was correct? Definitely not.”

He argues that increased productivity may simply allow companies to get more ambitious and work on more projects. What we’ve generally seen in the past, he says, is that companies say, “Wait! With the same amount of money, I could have software that does more stuff? And it’s more complicated, and delivers more value to our users? Let’s do that... That’s the optimistic view, and the cynical view is that you can lay off 30 percent of your staff.”

Welsh maintains that we should gird ourselves for a major shift in the tech industry — one that big companies know is coming: “I just think that we’re actually now on the cusp of this, versus something that seemed completely fantastical even five or ten years ago. I think it may become reality much sooner than we anticipate.”





