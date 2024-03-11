Cyberattack costing hospitals millions

A cyberattack on payments processor Change Healthcare last month is costing the state’s hospitals tens of millions of dollars every day, according to a new survey from the Massachusetts Hospital & Healthcare Association. The hospital association on Monday said 12 hospitals and health systems together told the group that the disruption from the Change cyberattack is collectively causing them about $24 million in reimbursement losses each day. For many physician practices and hospitals, the trade group said, the cash shortfalls may mean the medical providers will be unable to cover their payrolls without loan or bridge payments, at a time when most hospitals in the state are experiencing negative operating margins. With regard to the attack on Change, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, about 75 percent of the MHA respondents reported disruptions related to claims processing, pharmacy services, and the ability to obtain patient data. UnitedHealth has offered workarounds as well as a temporary funding assistance program that the hospital industry says is insufficient. Last Thursday, UnitedHealth said it hopes to have its payment platform network and its medical claims network operational again by March 15 and March 18, respectively. “We’ve heard from members that it’s truly shocking how quickly this problem cascaded, and that it hits especially hard on top of the ongoing capacity, workforce, and financial challenges hospitals already are facing,” MHA’s senior director of managed care Karen Granoff said. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin continues its rise

Bitcoin topped $72,000 for the first time Monday, before retreating slightly, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking gains this year to almost 70 percent on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds. The original cryptocurrency rose as much as 4 percent to $72,234 on Monday. Smaller tokens like Ether, Solana, and Avalanche also advanced. The crypto gains came even as equities traded broadly lower ahead of a key report on US inflation. Investors have poured a net almost $10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin ETFs since they launched in the United States two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets. Digital assets scored more wins on Monday, as the London Stock Exchange confirmed it will accept applications for admitting Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes and Thailand’s securities regulator said retail investors will be allowed to buy overseas crypto ETFs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

THEME PARKS

Disneyland expansion proposed

Walking through the frosty, snow-covered hamlet of Arendelle from “Frozen,” or the bustling, critter-filled metropolis of “Zootopia” might be possible one day for visitors to Disney’s California theme parks. But that’s only if Disney wins approval from local officials to expand its Anaheim resort over the next four decades. The proposed expansion wouldn’t increase Disney’s 490-acre footprint in Southern California or change what the company already has permission to build. But it could help the company develop new attractions. They could place rides and entertainment options on what is currently a sprawling, 50-acre parking lot — and move parking for Disneyland to a multistory structure — all while keeping within the boundaries of a resort surrounded by residential neighborhoods. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

A selection of contemporary and classic CDs and vinyl records are seen on display in Sister Ray Records in London on Oct. 20, 2023. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

MUSIC

Resurgent vinyl records back in UK inflation calculations

Vinyl records will return to the UK inflation basket for the first time in 32 years after a surge in their popularity, while hand sanitizer is out as the pandemic fades from the nation’s shopping habits. The Office for National Statistics said that air fryers, rice cakes, and gluten-free bread will also be added to the basket to reflect changing eating habits. Sofa beds and hot rotisserie chickens were among the items to be removed. The shake-up is part of an annual review of the consumer goods and services the ONS samples, so that the basket reflects fast-changing shopping habits by replacing outdated items. Vinyl records were last used to help calculate the cost-of-living gauge in 1992 before compact discs took their place. The vinyl renaissance has led to them outselling CDs in value in the UK recently, with Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones boosting sales last year to their highest level since 1990, according to the British Phonographic Industry trade group. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb banning the use of indoor security cameras in its listings

Airbnb said Monday that it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month. The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to “simplify” its security camera policy while prioritizing privacy. Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed. The policy change will take effect April 30. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILANTHROPY

Soros foundations have a new leader, new layoffs

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations announced a leadership change Monday with its president Mark Malloch-Brown stepping down, set to be replaced by a senior leader, Binaifer Nowrojee. Soros, the billionaire investor, said in a statement that when he started the foundations decades ago, he hoped its work would be global in scope. “At the outset, that was merely an aspiration. But now I feel that this ambition has been fulfilled” with Nowrojee’s appointment as president, Soros said. Most recently, Nowrojee was OSF’s vice president of programs and part of a small senior leadership team overseeing a large transition that kicked off last summer when the foundations announced that Alex Soros, one of George Soros’ sons, had taken over as chair of its board. Along with that generational change in leadership, OSF said it would lay off as much as 40 percent of its staff worldwide and move to a new operating model. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Passengers and crew members hospitalized after turbulence

Ten passengers and crew on a Latam Airlines flight were hospitalized after the plane encountered unexpected turbulence en route from Sydney to Auckland. Flight LA800, a 787 Dreamliner from Boeing, experienced a “technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement,” the carrier said in a statement. While no one was seriously injured, seven passengers and three members of the cabin crew were taken to hospital after the flight landed in Auckland, Latam said. The Dreamliner is an advanced twin-engine model made in large parts of lightweight composite materials. It’s a bigger model than the 737 Max plane that’s been in the public discourse following a Jan. 5 accident on one of those models. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

The Body Shop ends operations in US

The Body Shop has ceased its US operations and is closing dozens of locations in Canada amid deepening financial struggles for the British beauty and cosmetics chain. The Body Shop’s US arm ceased operations on March 1, according to a company announcement from earlier this month. And the brand’s Canadian subsidiary commenced liquidation of 33 closing stores as part of wider restructuring proceedings. These closings arrive just weeks after the UK-based retailer appointed insolvency administrators set to consider “all options to find a way forward” after years of financial struggles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS