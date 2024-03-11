As higher-ed unions grow, library employees at Smith College form one

The announcement comes “on the heels of the tremendous amounts of work” employees have taken on since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a press release. Smith’s library system, composed of three libraries and additional study spaces , has been hampered by high turnover and low staffing for years, workers said. Many also believe employees are underpaid and undertrained, subjected to “unclear decision-making processes, not enough full-time exempt positions, lack of worker agency, job creep, and limited growth opportunities,” the release read.

Library employees at Smith College moved to form a union Friday, the latest in a wave of labor organizing on college campuses in New England, and asked the Northampton school to recognize their union voluntarily.

Advertisement

Now 43 employees hope the Smith College Libraries Workers Union would help institute increased pay, clarified job descriptions, a grievance and arbitration system, and pathways for career growth.

A supermajority — more than two-thirds — of library workers voted for collective representation this month.

Smith College did not immediately respond to comment. It has not yet recognized the union.

In a statement, Micah Walters, a web services librarian, said unionizing will give workers freedom to voice their criticisms of the university and improve working conditions.

“Recruitment and retention are examples of problems that have challenged us over the past few years, and where the ideas and input of all our staff will make a real difference,” Walters said. “Our union will give everyone the security we need in order to share our ideas without fear.”

Xochitl Quiroz, an engagement and humanities librarian for first-year students, said organizing is a path to a “transparent workplace.”

“As an early-career librarian who moved across the country for this job, I want to know that I chose a place that will support me and allow me to grow,” she said.

Advertisement

Higher education institutions have seen a wave of unionization among resident assistants, graduate workers, and other employees these past few years. Just last month, 400 student dining hall workers at Smith across ten dining halls, two cafes, and two catering departments also voted to unionize. More than 85 percent of library workers at Dartmouth College organized last June, too, setting the stage for additional union efforts at university libraries across New England.

At Smith, both the dining hall and library employees are affiliated with the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 153, which represents approximately 88,000 workers nationwide.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.