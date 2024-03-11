Hospital executives look for state help, coordination as system approaches breaking point

While Steward’s for-profit ownership structure put its hospitals at a disadvantage, many health care executives say the state’s entire network of hospitals is approaching a capacity shortage not seen since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steward Health Care’s Massachusetts hospitals are on the brink of financial disaster. But in many important ways, Steward’s troubles are just a symptom of a larger crisis engulfing the entire industry.

Industry leaders are calling for urgent action from the Healey administration and the Legislature to help stem the crisis. Even just simplifying the state regulatory bureaucracy and approvals for bringing uninsured patients into the MassHealth system would help, executives say.

Hospital officials emphasize that money alone won’t solve the problems, though they have long pushed for better reimbursements from the state’s MassHealth system to cover those who don’t have private insurance.

“I don’t think you can point to the state nor the feds and say, ‘Here’s the recipe for them to save us,’ ” said Michael Lauf, chief executive of Cape Cod Healthcare. “This system hasn’t been created overnight, nor will we get out of this acute stage overnight.”

Emergency rooms are regularly backed up around the state, with many so-called “boarders” waiting on cots for rooms to open up. A big reason is on the other end: When hospitals want to discharge a patient, they often can’t do so right away because they don’t have insurance authorization for follow-up care or there’s not enough staff at the rehab hospital or nursing facility where the patient would go next. The percentage of emergency department visits that “boarded” — that is, stayed longer than 12 hours — rose to 10 percent in 2023 from 6 percent in 2020, per data released last month from the state Health Policy Commission.

The pandemic accelerated retirements for many skilled nurses, burned out from long hours. Hospital executives say filling all those positions hasn’t been easy. The HPC reported a year ago that registered-nurse vacancy rates at acute-care hospitals doubled from 6.4 percent in 2019 to 13.6 percent in 2022, with especially high vacancy rates seen in community hospitals. The Massachusetts Nurses Association attributes that increase to tough working conditions and inadequate pay, not the number of available nurses in the state. State records show the number of licensed nurses has actually gone up, from about 158,000 in January 2020 to 178,000 this year.

Many hospitals have had to pay a premium to staffing agencies for temporary “traveling nurses,” many from other states, while many post-acute care facilities have closed beds or entire wings because of the nursing shortage, adding to the logjam.

“It’s not just more patients, it’s more patients in the wrong places,” said Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. “We’ve got to work together to figure out how to get them in the right place.”

Rob Fields, chief clinical officer at the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, said the industry’s capacity crisis has been years in the making. But the pandemic, he said, accelerated the dynamics and left the hospitals with less time to adapt, although it did spur more telehealth services. Fields would like to see state officials urge private insurers to follow the state’s lead, through its MassHealth policies, to provide adequate reimbursements for telehealth and hospital-at-home.

For Eric Dickson, chief executive of UMass Memorial Health, it’s the worst he’s ever seen — and he noted the situation could become even graver if two bankrupt hospitals in Athol and Gardner close, or if the seven Steward hospitals shut down.

On any given day, it’s not unusual for his system’s flagship Worcester hospital to have as many as 100 “boarders,” waiting for a hospital bed. Many mornings, doctors at UMass Memorial’s community hospitals are calling around within and outside the system to look for ER openings for patients because the Worcester hospital is full.

An empty operating room is prepped at UMass Memorial Health-Marlborough Hospital on July 21, 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

On one day recently, the hospital had 130 more patients than it did at the height of the pandemic. Dickson is even looking at buying a post-acute care facility, such as a skilled nursing facility — even if it loses money — to take the strain off the hospitals.

“We are in every inch of real estate we can be in, managing surges,” Dickson said. “I’ve been practicing medicine in this community in Central Massachusetts for more than 30 years. I’ve seen a lot over those years, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Although state health secretary Kate Walsh is readily accessible, many hospital executives say Walsh’s office should step up the frequency of conversations among hospital systems. They also want to see more regional planning. For much of the winter, they met weekly, and then every other week, but now the pace appears to be picking up again. In contrast, in the early days of COVID, they started every morning with a call to share information.

Dickson, for example, wants to see someone at the state level handling what he calls “care traffic control” — someone who has real-time information about hospital capacity across the state to coordinate transfers, with some kind of connection happening on a daily basis. This, he said, would be much more efficient than doctors calling around frantically, trying to find a bed, one patient at a time.

“There was a level of collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis that made all the sense in the world,” said Steve Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. “In part of our preparations for what could happen with the Steward system, I think we will need to get back to that, to make sure we can focus on taking care of patients.”

Meanwhile, staffing issues continue to haunt many hospitals and the post-acute care facilities they depend on. More than 40 states belong to what’s called the Nurse Licensure Compact, which basically allows for nurses licensed in one state to practice in another participating state without needing an entirely new licensure procedure. Hospitals are pushing for legislation that would move Massachusetts into the compact, to open up the pool of candidates from which they can hire new nurses.

A separate bill before the Legislature would allow nurses who have graduated from school or are about to do so to work at hospital bedsides, under direct supervision of a registered nurse, before they pass the state board exam, making permanent a temporary practice that has been in place because of the pandemic; this temporary change would be extended for another year under a bill approved by the House on Wednesday.

The entrance to the Holyoke Medical Center Emergency Department on April 1, 2020. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Another big reason for the backups at the hospitals is insurance authorization for post-acute care. Hospitals don’t typically discharge patients to a nursing or rehab facility until they know their care will be covered by insurance. Sometimes, those approvals by MassHealth or private insurers can take days, or they don’t happen after normal workday hours or on weekends.

In January, Kate Walsh joined with the Massachusetts hospital association, MassHealth, and the state’s largest nonprofit insurers to announce that the health plans would voluntarily waive prior authorization requirements for patients leaving hospitals for post-acute care, because of the capacity crisis, through April 1. The state’s nursing homes, meanwhile, said they would work toward a 24/7 admissions process, much like what the hospitals have.

Several hospital executives said the waiver has helped, but it hasn’t solved the problem, and it’s a temporary solution. “They were able to get some of the larger insurance companies to agree to April,” said Carl Cameron, chief operating officer at Holyoke Medical Center. “But in the end, we haven’t seen much movement.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.