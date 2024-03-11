Kenmore Square’s Hotel Commonwealth says goodbye to another restaurant

The skepticism turned to optimism when the operator was revealed to be the New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants team, run by brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg. They’re known for Manhattan icons like Blue Ribbon Brasserie and Blue Ribbon Sushi, chef hangouts with large followings.

It’s a surprise twist for an auspiciously located restaurant that received lots of attention when it opened in November 2022. After all, when it was announced that Garrett Harker’s restaurants — Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and the Hawthorne — would vacate the hotel and be replaced by new operators, there was skepticism. The charismatic Harker had presided over that block from 2005 until 2021. What could possibly fill his shoes, and his seats?

Spanish Octopus at Pescador in Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

They announced a trio of restaurants: Blue Ribbon Brasserie; Blue Ribbon Sushi; and a new concept, Pescador, with coastal plates ranging from shrimp nachos to haddock pizza. The pair started Blue Ribbon in Soho in the early ‘90s. Now, they have restaurants from Las Vegas to Miami.

“We’ve always been really interested in being an anchor in neighborhoods and connecting to the community. And, you know, ultimately, for 30 years, Blue Ribbon has been a neighborhood restaurant, wherever we’ve gone,” Bruce Bromberg said at the time. “So, because of that, I think the project just made sense to us from day one.”

Pescador replaced Island Creek. Like its predecessor, it specialized in seafood. It was a stylish, buzzy room, initially full of groups feasting on seafood paella, lobster tacos, and roasted chili oysters. There was a lively — though maybe not lively enough — ceviche bar, too.

Seafood paella at Pescador in Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“The decision to close Pescador was made with careful consideration and reflects the challenges and dynamics of the restaurant industry. We want to assure our guests and the community that we have taken steps to ensure the well-being of our employees, with efforts to reassign them to other restaurant locations within our network. We are committed to supporting our team through this transition,” the Brombergs said in a statement.

They added: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Pescador’s story. Your support and patronage have meant the world to us. As we close this chapter, we look forward to exploring new opportunities and continuing to serve the Boston community in other capacities.”

A rep for the group didn’t comment on a replacement for the space. Meanwhile, the Brombergs’ remaining hotel restaurants, Blue Ribbon Brasserie and Blue Ribbon Sushi, continue to operate.

Pescador’s promising opening team included Dan Bazzinotti and Keith Pooler, who worked together at Pooler’s Bergamot and at Lydia Shire’s Scampo.

“You don’t see restaurants designed like Pescador in Boston,” Bazzinotti told the Globe shortly after opening. Unfortunately, he was right.

Inside Pescador in Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.